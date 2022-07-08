…as APPO scribe condoles with Buhari

The Secretary General of African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise Tuesday of the Secretary-General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo. In a letter of condolence to the President, APPO secretary described the death of Barkindo as a huge loss to his family, Nigeria, Africa, the OPEC family, the global oil and gas industry and the President of Nigeria, who he publicly acknowledged as a great source of inspiration, guidance and wisdom. He said: “As Secretary- General of OPEC and a key driver of the OPEC+ alliance, Barkindo’s contribution to the stabilisation of the global oil industry from 2016 and especially during COVID-19 will always be remembered. He added: “Barkindo succeeded in raising the profile of OPEC as stabiliser of the global energy market at the most volatile periods in the Organisation’s history.” The APPO scribe prayed Almighty God to grant the Barkindo family, loved ones and the President the fortitude to bear the huge loss of the great ambassador of Nigeria to the global energy community.
