As ASUU suspends its eight-month old strike

R ecently, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its eightmonth- old strike. This followed the interaction of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila who met with the Union led by its President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke during which the misunderstanding between ASUU and the Federal Government (FG) was successfully resolved. New Telegraph gives thumbs up to Gbajabiamila, Professor Osodeke, the House of Representatives and ASUU for working hard to ensure actualization of the suspension of the industrial conflict.

We also hope that another strike would not rear its ugly head to disrupt academic activities in the nation’s public universities in future. It must be clearly stated that the long strike unleashed individual and cumulative retrogression in the country. At the individual level, the students have lost one full academic session and have been compelled to spend longer periods in concluding their undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

The elongated period of study would naturally translate into additional cost for the undergraduate and postgraduate students in circumstances, where some students are from less privileged backgrounds, such persons may be unable to return to their different campuses.

On the other hand, some female students may have been railroaded into marriage and in some instances, have become expectant mothers. Such individuals’ immediate return to academic work may no longer be a priority. Equally some other persons who may have moved into other areas are likely to have a boost of stability which the public universities presently lack due to the non-appreciation of the relevance of university education by the federal and state governments.

At the nationwide level, Nigeria has lost the opportunity of producing manpower that would help steer the different sectors of her economy to other sources. For the long period of the strike the country worsened her rate of unemployment and increased its number of school children, as one of the three countries with the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

Nigeria shares that record of ignominy with the Asian countries of India and Pakistan. The strike extended an invitation to some students to engage in different acts of criminality and other anti-social behaviour leading to unfulfilled earthly existence and the overburdening of the relevant security agencies. Funds that ought to have been deployed into meeting the needs of the populace such as increased access to education and health, housing and transportation are frittered away on tackling avoidable insecurity.

New Telegraph notes with displeasure that it was irresponsible of the Executive Branch of Government and the National Assembly to have allowed eight months to be wasted before scampering to find a solution. We recall that officials of both the Executive and Legislative organs of government put out provocative remarks and thereby lending credence to the widely held belief in many quarters that a proper functioning of the nation’s public universities was never a top priority of the administration.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige was quoted as initially expressing his surprise when ASUU first embarked upon their warning strike before escalating it into an indefinite one which ultimately lasted for almost one year. Dr Ngige repeatedly claimed that the FG had met all of the lecturers’ demands. And when this failed to break the impasse, then took the Union to the National Industrial Court (NIC), which conveniently ruled in favour of the government asking ASUU to return to the classrooms. However, when this failed, the Minister then backed the registration of rival trade unions to ASUU in recognising the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

Even the Speaker Mr Gbajabiamila, whose intervention ultimately broke the deadlock, initially showed some indiscretion when opted to travel to the Harvard University, Boston, the United States of America (USA) for a course at a time when public universities shut during the ASUU strike. According to reports, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu was said to have walked on officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), when they stormed his office in an effort to find a solution to the strike.

President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted as giving Mallam Adamu two weeks to resolve the strike while asking Dr Ngige to maintain a respectable distance from the negotiations with ASUU in an ultimately futile attempt at finding a resolution to the industrial action. And even then, this was long after the strike had taken its toll on the nation.

Sadly rather than stand by his directives President Buhari allowed his media handlers to successfully retract the directive by insisting that no such order was ever given. Regrettably, the actions and inactions of the referred and other political office holders played a major part in allowing the strike to linger for eight months. If the truth must be told, the House of Representatives did not in any way do anything extraordinary in ending the strike. After all, what it did was something within its line of duty, which brings into question: Why did the lower Legislature House fail to initiate such an intervention much earlier?

