As Atala Oil field gradually returns to original owners

It was like a dream come through even though not finally achieved but from all indications, the Atala Oil WellwillberecoveredbytheBayelsa State Government and her partners. The Atala Oil Well popularly called OML46 was initially owned by the state government in partnership with Century Energy Limited and Hardy Oil. The Bayelsa State Government had secured a licence for the Atala OilFieldin2003butwaslosttoacompany in 2019 where the then Departmentof PetroleumResources(DPR) superintended over by the incumbentministerof state forpetroleum. Going down memory lane, OML 46 was discovered by Shell in 1982 and contained several fields one of which is the Atala marginal field.

When President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration announced a marginal field bid round in2003, AtalamarginalfieldOML46 was among the assets put up for sale to interested indigenous owners. Bayelsa State Government then underthelateD.S.P. Alamieyeseigha put in a bid for the Atala marginal field(OML46) andsoBayelsagotthe Atala field through Bayelsa Oil and Gas Company Limited (BOCL). Not too long after, the operating license of the Atala marginal field (OML 46) expired under Dickson’s administration. “With the license expired, the DPR formally announced on April 6, 2020, the revocation of the license it issued to the Atala Oil Field on the grounds that the BOCL JV had failedtoturntheassetaroundforthe nation to derive maximum value from the resources. Not minding that the Atala field (OML 46) hadbeen developed, crude oil was produced and sold from the same field at different stages of test crude production.

Royalties on crude oil sold from the field had been paid to the federal governmentseveraltimesaccording to reliable sources from the present government before revocation. And as Governor Douye Diri took over office, he started the journey of retrieving the oil field back to the original owners. His decision was strengthened by the fact that as 51 per cent equity holders in Atala, the Bayelsa State Government was said to have committed considerable resources to the Atala field. Diri effort, however, yielded fruit as the Federal Government approved the immediate reinstatement of the revoked licenses on a discretionarybasistoqualifiedcompanies with consideration given to thepreviousoperatorsof therespective fields. ButonFebruary28,2021, thethen DPR wrote a letter to Timipre Sylva signed by Auwalu Sarki urging the minister to re-award OML 46 to Halkin exploration and production limited instead to Bayelsa Oil Company Limited.

The DPR informed the minister that Halkin claimed to have in 2019, through one of its subsidiary companies, received the approval of the boardof BayelsaOilCompanyLimited to farm into 41 per cent of the field throughtheexecutionof farm/ inagreementandfieldmanagement service agreement with BOCL. Thecompany said ithad invested over $60 million to revive the asset in the process according to records. But since July 7, 2021, when it was revoked till recently, the Bayelsa State Government didn’t rest as it continued to press and finally anotherapprovalcamefromthesenate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions led by Ayo Akinyelure, orderedthattheoilfieldbegiven back to its original owners.

The committee had frowned at the total disregard for the order of PresidentMuhammaduBuharithat the field is reallocated to the original owners and the non-appearance of both NUPRC and the beneficiary, Halkin Oil during the hearing. To ensure immediate compliance, thecommitteevowed tosubmit its report to the senate plenary and follow up with the resolution to the regulatory agency. Akinyelure said: “We have invited them severally and again, they have not been able to come before Nigerians and prove that the allocation of Atala oil to Halkin is justified before the law and before humans. “The position of this particular committeein the last sitting was that we want the NUPRC to provide evidence before this committee today, to inform our decision on whether to support the position of NUPRC or not.

“The Nigerian Senate has asked the NUPRC to provide written evidence that Mr President reversed his own order. It has not been heard anywhere all over the world that, whenMr. Presidentgivesapresidential Order, a civil servant would go aheadandreverseitwithoutwritten permission from Mr. President. “So, we are not convinced by the report of the NUPRC and we make bold to say the NUPRC has been misinformed, to allocate Atala oil to a private limited liability company, when Mr. President hadgiven a presidential Order that they should give consideration to former owners of ten Oil fields. Out of these ten, nine were considered, but the one of Atala is beingtaken away from the owners.

“Today we are here but we can’t see NUPRC, we can’t even see the MD of Halkin Oil show us the President’s Order that reversed his earlier Order. This committee, therefore, resolved that the revocation and allocation of Atala Oil are hereby declared void; that the Atala Oilshouldbereturnedtoitsoriginal owners, inlinewiththePresidential Order; thattheNUPRCshouldcarry out the Presidential Order immediately.” When this reporter tried to dig sometime last year, a staff of the BOCL who incidentally was the acting general manager then, Bello Akpoku disclosed that the federal government didn’t award the Atala Oil Field to new Investors. A statement then read that Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) and its joint venture partners, notably, Hardy oil Nigeria limited and Century Exploration Company Limited described the report as false. Thestatementnotedthatthesaid publication was false and intended to mislead the public, emphasizing.

“The management of Bayelsa oil company limited (BOCL), on behalf of itself and the JV partners of Atala marginal field in OML46, wishes to bring to the notice of the general public and the Ijaw nation in particular, that the information in the publication is patently false, misleadingandlacedwithcriminal intent by the sponsors of the publication. “The referenced publication was based on a letter written by the Department of petroleum resources (DPR) on the 28th of February, 2021, with reference number DPR/1160/A/Vol.11/144 to the minister of state, petroleum resources, seeking the minister’s approval for DPR to assign the Atala marginal field (OML46) to Halkin exploration and production limited (Halkin). “This process had since been challenged and brought to a halt by the Bayelsa state government through the management of Bayelsa Oil Company Limited, which wroteprotestletters, byitself andon behalf of itsJointVenturePartners, to DPR.”

The acting general manager of BOCL had noted last year that the Atala field was capable of generating estimated internal revenue of a minimum of N5 billion monthly as well as employment opportunities for over 2000 Bayelsans and a potential magnet for mega investors in the oil and gas industry and other sectors. And with all that, the Bayelsa State government continuedtopush until succour came recently. That made the state government commend at least the effort of the senate committee on ethics that stood and issued the order. According to a press statement issued by the governor’s chief press secretary, Dan Alabrah, Diri described ascommendabletheresolution of the Nigerian senate on the Atalamarginaloilfield owned by the state government

. The statement read that the senate’s decision met the expectation of the state government and the Bayelsa people. It read that the governor restated the position of the government that the oilfield is a prized asset of the state and that the people aresentimentally attached to it maintaining that the April 2020 revocationandtheeventualsaleof the asset were controversially done and that it shocked people of the state. He said he presented the state’s position during his meeting with President Buhari in Abuja last Wednesday and that the president assured him that the issue will be urgently treated.

The governor urged the Bayelsa peopletoremainpatientwhileawaiting the decision of the President on the matter. The journey just began as other processes to see that the oil field is returned back to Bayelsa StatearestillonbutsomeBayelsans are already asking if some monies were not made when it was on as one David West a civil liberty organization member demanded during a phone in a radio programme in Yenagoa to know how much was made out of the oil field when it was operational. David West asked, “How much was made from the Atala oil field?

The state government should tell Bayelsans because I didn’t ever hear in any of the transparency briefings that any amount was mentioned as revenue from the oil field. Althoughan insiderin the current government mentioned an amount in the tune of about 18 to 20 billion dollars which he said he was sure of but referred David West to the commissioner for finance for more clarifications. In all, Bayelsans are looking forwardtorecoveringtheAtalaOilField as they saidit will boast the internally generated revenue of the state.

