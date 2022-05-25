As Bayelsa NLC continues to push for improved welfare of workers

All over the world, workers are celebrated yearly on the 1st day of May. While in sane climes like some parts of the world, workers don’t lobby to get their working conditions better, in Nigeria, the workers have to lobby, grumble, protest, embark on strike among others measures for their welfare to be upgraded just as Nigerian undergraduates are currently wasting away at home because of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Although some states take care of their workers better than others, some are yet to know the importance of workers in the society, the reason why some governors owe their workers and even go as far as owing retirees their gratuity and pension.

Here in Bayelsa State, the workers are always pleading and demanding from any governor in power for one form of welfare package or the other. Some of their demands are met while many are still hanging. Some of these demands have lingered far as long as one can remember but for the workers, they will always say aluta continua, victoria ascerta. Just last week, the workers in Bayelsa again came up with another truckload of demands as some of them have been there recurrently for like 10 years now without being met. Although the government is not entirely culpable because they struggle to fix just a few but they always look the other way so many times when it gets to the demands of the common man while they rush to sign vacation proposals, security votes, political programme’s monies and other nearly irrelevant bills when it gets their own welfare practically always neglecting those that will impact on the common citizens. That has been the reason why it is always nearly impossible for most of these demands to be met even when they are necessary for the growth and development of the state.

But in recent times, the civil servants seem to have made up the minds to be part of governance in the country as a group known as Bayelsa workers political movement was berthed in Yenagoa on May 1 for civil servants to get closer and involved in governance even as the 2023 elections draw closer. Chairman’s appeal At the workers day celebration, state Chairman of Bayelsa workers political movement, John Angase advised the workers to go and register in political parties and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ready as the 2023 elections draw closer.

John Angase, who is also the zonal secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) South South, appealed to the civil servants to try and go into politics adding that: “We want to appeal to all workers to go into politics. Some people had thought that civil servants are not allowed to go into politics. It is not true. We are not barred from participating in politics anymore. “I want to appeal to all workers in the state to go and get their PVCs. That is the only area that we will have a voice. If we must support a political party it must be one that has the interest of the workforce at heart.

“It is time we fight for our rights. Go and be registered with any of the political parties. Come out for elective position if you can and we are ready to work with you and any of the aspirants who think he or she wants our support of the work force should meet with us, tell us what they have for the workforce and we will look at your manifestos and see if you are the one that will give workers decent working conditions. So we appeal to all workers please if you have not gotten your PVC to go and register and get one so that when the time comes, we will use our franchise to do the needful.”

With this year’s theme as labour, politics and quest for good governance and development, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), John Bipre Ndiomu stated that workers are not pulling their weight in Nigerian politics. Labour and politics He continued: “That is why we must go into politics to be part of decision making. We can hear the drum beat of the political process and we are ready to follow it.” Corroborating that decision by the civil servants, state Governor Douye Diri had said that workers have key roles to play in Nigerian politics.

He said: “Our constitution has liberated workers to be in governance. The only place you can see the elites is in the civil service. We are all in this agenda together and our labour must not go in vain.” So the state Chairman of the organised labour in the state, Ndiomu along with his Trade Union Congress counterpart once again reeled out many demands for the governor who was present on the day to listen to the workers. And the chairman demanded that the welfare of the workers be remembered although he still showered the governor with lots of encomium.

The governor is regular with the payment of the workers’ salaries although it is not an achievement because he pays himself monthly so that of the workers should also be paid. Enumerating some of his demands, Ndiomu had asked Governor Diri to implement an annual increment which he said is the one the greatest motivator for the workers, release of funds for the conduct of the 2022 promotional exercise, application of minimum wage to all the workers in the state and payment of the minimum wage arrears.

Labour also asked the governor to holistically implement the various committee reports with their issues confronting the institutions. Also the consolidated salary structure for all health workers in the state’s college of health technology and most especially the completion of labour house.

The NLC Chairman had in during the 2019 Workers’ Day celebrations in Yenagoa during the administration of Henry Seriake Dickson as the governor of Bayelsa State demanded that gratuity and death benefits owed pensioners be paid to the families of deceased public servants. He said these categories of workers had given their best to the service of the state and therefore deserve to be treated as heroes even though they are no more.

However, in the 2020 Workers’ Day celebration, Governor Diri had decried the paucity of funds but assured that as the finance of the state improves, the demands of the workers will be met may be the reasons why he increased the gratuity of pensioners from N200 million to N400 million in May this year.

The governor said the N400 million was to accommodate a sizable number of pensioners in view of the backlog of arrears. While appreciating workers in the state for their support and the existing harmonious industrial relationship with his administration, Diri noted that his government has prioritised workers welfare to enhance productivity. The governor also approved the implementation of the annual step increment as well as the release of funds for conduct of the 2022 promotion exercise for both the state and local government levels.

He also approved the financial implementation of 2021 promotion exercise for workers and directed the relevant government officials to negotiate with labour to come up with feasible recommendations as soon as possible. On the payment of the minimum wage to workers in tertiary institutions in the state, Diri explained that an implementation and revision committee had been set up under the leadership of his deputy and the report was being awaited for full implementation. “I am not unaware of the long queue for pensioners’ gratuity monthly. As you are aware, we are treating the backlog of payment of gratuity.

“Therefore, for the month of February, we have looked at the figure and have come up with an addition. Monthly, we release N200 million for pension and gratuities. This month, we will add an additional N200 million. In other words, N400 million will be made available for the payment of pensions and gratuities.”

Diri equally directed the Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, to come up with recommendations for the monthly running cost of government-owned technical colleges for immediate implementation. Also, the governor directed the relevant officials in the Ministry of Health to ensure the payment of call-duty allowance to specialist nurses as approved in 2014 in tandem with extant rules. According to him, his administration is establishing technical colleges across the eight local government areas of the state to train people to become employers of labour rather than becoming job seekers.

He, however, surprised the workers by initiating prizes for the best marched group during the march pass and the state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria clinched the first prize of N2 million while the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives got the second prize of N1.5 million and the third prize of N1 million went to the state branch of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners.

