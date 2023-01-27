…as Chekwas Okorie mourns ex-Abia VC

The factional Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has asked the Abia State government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to honour the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) govermorship candidate in the state, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne with a free, fair and credible elections. Ikonne died on Tuesday in Abuja after a brief illness. Okorie, in his condolence message, said: “l received with sadness the news of the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Abia State, Professor Uchenna Ikonne, in Abuja on 25th January 2023. “He was an illustrious son of Abia State, a renowned Professor of Optometry, former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, a remarkable administrator and quintessential politician. “His death is a monumental loss to the people of Abia State he served in various capacities and desired to govern.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...