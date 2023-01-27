…as Chekwas Okorie mourns ex-Abia VC

The factional Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has asked the Abia State government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to honour the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) govermorship candidate in the state, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne with a free, fair and credible elections. Ikonne died on Tuesday in Abuja after a brief illness. Okorie, in his condolence message, said: “l received with sadness the news of the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Abia State, Professor Uchenna Ikonne, in Abuja on 25th January 2023. “He was an illustrious son of Abia State, a renowned Professor of Optometry, former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, a remarkable administrator and quintessential politician. “His death is a monumental loss to the people of Abia State he served in various capacities and desired to govern.”
Related Articles
Why fertilizer’ll disappear from market this year, by Ebonyi
Ebonyi State government yesterday offered explanation why fertilizer would disappear from the market, saying it would be costly this year. Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and General Manager Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited, Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu, disclosed this to reporters in Abakaliki during an interview. Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited is […]
Northern Elders condemn burning of Sarkin Fulani, others’ homes in Oyo
…sue for national unity, tolerance Our Reporter Some Northern elders operating under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have condemned in strong terms the burning of the home, livestock and cars of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, by some youths in allegedly instigated by […]
FG deports 19 French, Indian, other foreign nationals
The Federal Government has announced the deportation of 19 foreign nationals back to their home countries. Among those affected, according to a statement by the Nigeria Immigration Service, were French, Indian, as well as Egyptian nationals. According to the statement, one of the deportees was allegedly involved in acts that were capable of undermining security […]
