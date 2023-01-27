News

…as Chekwas Okorie mourns ex-Abia VC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The factional Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has asked the Abia State government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to honour the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) govermorship candidate in the state, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne with a free, fair and credible elections. Ikonne died on Tuesday in Abuja after a brief illness. Okorie, in his condolence message, said: “l received with sadness the news of the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Abia State, Professor Uchenna Ikonne, in Abuja on 25th January 2023. “He was an illustrious son of Abia State, a renowned Professor of Optometry, former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, a remarkable administrator and quintessential politician. “His death is a monumental loss to the people of Abia State he served in various capacities and desired to govern.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why fertilizer’ll disappear from market this year, by Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State government yesterday offered explanation why fertilizer would disappear from the market, saying it would be costly this year. Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and General Manager Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited, Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu, disclosed this to reporters in Abakaliki during an interview. Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited is […]
News

Northern Elders condemn burning of Sarkin Fulani, others’ homes in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  …sue for national unity, tolerance Our Reporter Some Northern elders operating under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have condemned in strong terms the burning of the home, livestock and cars of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, by some youths in allegedly instigated by […]
News

FG deports 19 French, Indian, other foreign nationals

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Federal Government has announced the deportation of 19 foreign nationals back to their home countries. Among those affected, according to a statement by the Nigeria Immigration Service, were French, Indian, as well as Egyptian nationals. According to the statement, one of the deportees was allegedly involved in acts that were capable of undermining security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica