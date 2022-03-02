As Christians commence Lenten Season

T oday is Ash Wednesday, thus signalling the commencement of the 40-day Lenten Season for Christians around the world. Christians in Nigeria will join their brethren across the globe to participate in religious activities set aside to usher in the season. Worshipers of the Catholic Christian denominations will have their faces embossed with ash Wednesday, aimed at reminding them of the age-long Christian teaching that Man is a product of God’s Creation from ash and that He would also return to ash at the end of his earthly pilgrimage.

The spiritual journey will extend to Palm Sunday, which is the commemoration of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into the holy and historic city of Jerusalem. It will also stretch to the Holy Week incorporating the Good Friday, which is the commemoration of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ while climaxing with the commemoration of the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday. It is mandatory for Christians to offer prayers, support the sick, elderly and other vulnerable persons, fast as well as abstain from acts of pleasure and sin. Like in the past, there is likely to be commitment towards the mandatory acts by Christians, but will that be adequate enough to help the country stem her drift and reclaim its past glory in many sectors? No. We urge Christians to have a comprehensive soul-searching on their activities as Nigerians.

All the problems of the country are caused by individuals who, despite their exposure to positive religious teachings that Man should contribute to the advancement of His society, still went ahead to set the nation on the path of retrogression. New Telegraph notes sadly that the nation does not, at present, have a functional steel factory to help facilitate production of items for use in the different sectors of her economy. This leaves Africa’s most populous country enveloped with the excruciating pain of being a dumping ground for all kinds of manufactured products from Diaspora.

The products, which include petrol, kerosene, gas and diesel, are sold to Nigerians at prices beyond her control. The continued importation of refined petroleum products such as diesel, gas and kerosene is, no doubt, a man-made problem despite the fact that the country enjoys the privilege of having four public refineries which have been rendered moribund.

The failure to repair the refineries and put them to maximum use is a problem within the precincts of the government, which is run by human beings, some of whom are neck-deep involved in intrigues. We also recall with fond memories that Nigeria also blazed the trail in cement production in West Africa with the setting-up of the Nigeria Cement Company (NIGER CEM) Limited, Nkalagu in 1958. In subsequent years, cement factories were established across the country in Calabar, Sokoto, Gboko, Ashaka and Ewekoro.

This helped create a competitive business environment that enabled consumers to have alternatives as the multiple cement production plants made conscious efforts to keep their customers through stable prices and other means. Today, the privilege of having alternatives is gone with the collapse of the multiple cement factories as a monopolistic business setting now exists in the cement sector with a bag of cement going for well over N4, 000.

Given the high cost of cement and other building materials, it has become a nightmare of a sort to construct houses in Nigeria with house-owners being triggered to make extra-ordinary financial demands on their prospective tenants. Transporters are also subjected to the same treatment by oil marketers who sell fuel to them at exorbitant prices only for the transporters to take their pound of flesh from the commuters.

The high cost of petrol not only helps transport fares to rise but also is partly responsible for the increase in the prices of goods including food items which have hit the mountain top. Service-providers have also been compelled to adjust their charges upwards. New Telegraph is worried that the extensive profit-maximization has unleashed profound socio-economic dislocation on Nigerians with persons of low and middle-income classes becoming visibly vulnerable with badly-depleted purchasing power. Some parents now find it difficult to feed their children three times a day with quality food items that would help enhance the nutritional status of the family members.

Access to education, health, accommodation and transportation has become heavily compromised. The referred societal contradictions are man-made and could become history should human beings make up their minds to walk the path of attitudinal change. The Lenten Season, which starts today, therefore gives all Nigerians, particularly Christians, the opportunity to turn a new leaf. Some Christians who might have had a hand in the demise of the refineries, cement factories and steel plants as well as the hike in the prices of goods and services should have a rethink.

Others who should also have a change of attitude are the officials of banks and other related bodies who impose crippling charges on customers. It is not enough for Christians to offer the mandatory prayers, fast, give alms to the less privileged and abstain from pleasurable and sinful acts.

A well-stewarded Christian teaching should bring to the knowledge and realisation of all faithful that the practice of Christianity that is devoid of a proper incorporation of the social ministry of Jesus Christ, as aptly captured in the Book of Saint James, as aptly captured in Book of Saint James, is hollow and incapable of attitudinal change and unfit to inspire others including non-Christians into emulation. We, therefore, urge all Christians to live above board and take their Christian faith to a level of practical manifestation, as enjoined by Saint Paul, whose immortal words that: “faith without good deeds is dead” have continued to have a ringing impact on humanity.

