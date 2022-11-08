As controversy rocks public toilets project

Efforts to eradicate open defecation and encourage better hygiene practices in the nation’s capital have been dogged by conflicting interests and other mundane considerations. CALEB ONWE reports

The enthronement Six months ago when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)commenced the construction of public toilets at strategic locations, many residents heaved sighs of relief.

They thought that an end had come for the shameful open defecation culture that had plagued the city for many years. It is a common experience in Abuja to bump into adults defecating in the open, either by the roadside or at some obscure corners in some public places, such as motor parks and recreation gardens. This has reduced the aesthetic value of the environment in the nation’s capital.

This abnormality is not only endemic in the remote rural areas, but even at some places around the city centre.Some of the over head, pedestrian bridges located within the City Centre, stink badly due to open defecation. The situation is horrible and even more pathetic in places where the homeless people, like beggars and artisans are found in large numbers.

Anti-Open defecation measures

One of the measures the FCTA adopted to check the menace of open defecation was the sustained onslaught against illegal shanties and makeshift homes around the city.

Recently, the focus of demolition was the illegal food vending spots or bukaterias, roadside mechanic workshops, illegal fuel retail stands, scavengers’ colonies and road side petty traders, believed to be major promoters of open defecation.

Kaka Bello, the Assistant Director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), said the administration was clamping down on these categories of people, because of the degree of environmental nuisance they create.

Bello noted that the recent operation the Joint Taskforce carried out within Asokoro and Area 11 in Garki, the target was to eliminate everything that contributes to environmental nuisance, including open defecation.

Construction of 10, 000 public toilets

Sometime in May 2022, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, flagged off the construction of 10,000 public toilets in Abuja.The enthronement Six months ago when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)commenced the construction of public toilets at strategic locations, many residents heaved sighs of relief.

They thought that an end had come for the shameful open defecation culture that had plagued the city for many years. It is a common experience in Abuja to bump into adults defecating in the open, either by the roadside or at some obscure corners in some public places, such as motor parks and recreation gardens.

This has reduced the aesthetic value of the environment in the nation’s capital. This abnormality is not only endemic in the remote rural areas, but even at some places around the city centre.Some of the over head, pedestrian bridges located within the City Centre, stink badly due to open defecation. The situation is horrible and even more pathetic in places where the homeless people, like beggars and artisans are found in large numbers.

Anti-Open defecation measures

One of the measures the FCTA adopted to check the menace of open defecation was the sustained onslaught against illegal shanties and makeshift homes around the city. Recently, the focus of demolition was the illegal food vending spots or bukaterias, roadside mechanic workshops, illegal fuel retail stands, scavengers’ colonies and road side petty traders, believed to be major promoters of open defecation.

Kaka Bello, the Assistant Director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), said the administration was clamping down on these categories of people, because of the degree of environmental nuisance they create.

Bello noted that the recent operation the Joint Taskforce carried out within Asokoro and Area 11 in Garki, the target was to eliminate everything that contributes to environmental nuisance, including open defecation.

Construction of 10, 000 public toilets

Sometime in May 2022, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, flagged off the construction of 10,000 public toilets in Abuja.

This project was said to be one of World Bank’s supported initiatives, aimed at pursuing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in Water Sanitation and Hygiene.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, the minister recalled. that the country’s journey towards achieving an open defecation free society started in 2014. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that, the then government “embarked on an ambitious five-year mission to eliminate open defecation nation-wide, building millions of toilets and aiming to change the behaviour of millions of Nigerians”.

Aliyu however, lamented that nearly a decade later, the challenge still remains as one in every three persons in the FCT practices open defecation, amounting to approximately 37 percent of the population. She assured that efforts would be doubled by the administration and all critical stakeholders to end open defecation in Abuja.

According to her, the FCT Administration had on November 9, 2021, launched an action plan targeted at ending open defecation by 2025. The plan, Aliyu said, involves providing equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene services and strengthening community-led approaches to total sanitation.

Executive Director FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Dr. Mohammed Dan-Hassan, under whose direct supervision, the public toilets project rests, also explained that government was taking it very seriously, because good toilet hygiene, means zero tolerance for diseases. Dan-Hassan noted that clean and safe toilets would ensure fundamental human dignity for millions of residents, adding that open defecation spreads disease, threatens the security of women and girls, and contributes to malnutrition.

Senate discredits project

Last week, the Senate Committee on FCT, expressed displeasure at the programme and directed that the ongoing construction of the 10,000 public toilets in Abuja should stop. Before the committee struck, there were speculations of bickering among agencies of government over the standard of work on the project.

It was learnt that at some point, the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and Abuja Water Board disagreed with FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), the agency directly controlling the project.

Unconfirmed reports had it that other related government agencies, that should have ensured that all standard rules were adhered to in the construction of the toilets, were not happy that appropriate monetary benefits from the project was not getting to them as expected. Inside Abuja’s check confirmed that while some of the public toilets were already close to completion, others were

still at the embryo stage. The drama over the project became more interesting last week, during a budget defense by some FCTA Secretariat, Departments and Agencies. Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Smart Adeyemi emphatically stated that the efforts towards curtailing open defecation in Abuja had been jeopardized by the construction of sub standard public toilets.

He swiftly ordered the Director, FCTA Department of Development Control to use his office and stop the ongoing construction, noting that the design of the project was fundamentally defective.

Adeyemi was visibly angry that such important project in the nation’s capital, failed international standard test. He stated that there was also the need to investigate the genuinness of the approval of land for the toilets construction in some of the locations. Inside Abuja also gathered that apart from the design of the toilets been defective, the approval of National Assembly was not sought, before commencing the project.

Another fundamental issue raised by the Committee, was that the toilets were not linked to Abuja’s Central sewage lines, making the project, a time bomb. Adeyemi also expressed worries that some of the toilets, sited at some lonely locations, may not be properly maintained, and may become criminal hideouts sooner than later.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...