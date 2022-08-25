…as Council chair flags off road construction

The Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Sunday Eze, has commenced the construction of Egedegede/ Nkalaha road in the area to link Benue State. Eze saidthe roadconstruction would ease the evacuation of agricultural produce byfarmersinthetwocommunities to their target markets. The chairman, while flagging off the construction of the road, said part of the reason he was constructing the road was to show the people that they have not been abandoned after the herdsmen attack. He noted that the road would be constructed with concrete to ensure durability. He said, “We have flaggedoff construction of Egedegede/ Nkalaha road. Before now, the terrain was too bad, it was impossible for people to go home. We have finished earthworkhereduringthedry season, wehavefinishedearthwork and after that, the state Governor graciously gave the people 3km among that rural road project the state government wants to embark on.”
Related Articles
Arthur Eze: Igbo owe Buhari gratitude
Oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, has said Ndigbo owed the President Muhammadu Buhari, eternal gratitude for what he called the massive provision of economic and infrastructural facilities in the South-East geopolitical zone. He said Igbo benefitted more under his regime, adding that Buhari had become a hero in the area for religiously executing projects like […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Borno closes IDP camps in Maiduguri
As part of its efforts to resettle all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Borno State government yesterday announced the closure of additional four IDP camps within Maiduguri with a total of 11, 711 IDPs. Announcing the closure at the Dalori II IDP camp yesterday, Governor Babagana Zulum said: “It is with deep sense of responsibility today, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC Convention: Umahi congratulates Tinubu
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement he personally signed, Umahi assured the APC presidential flag bearer of total support to ensure that he wins the 2023 presidential election. He called on the members […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)