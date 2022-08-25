News

…as Council chair flags off road construction

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Sunday Eze, has commenced the construction of Egedegede/ Nkalaha road in the area to link Benue State. Eze saidthe roadconstruction would ease the evacuation of agricultural produce byfarmersinthetwocommunities to their target markets. The chairman, while flagging off the construction of the road, said part of the reason he was constructing the road was to show the people that they have not been abandoned after the herdsmen attack. He noted that the road would be constructed with concrete to ensure durability. He said, “We have flaggedoff construction of Egedegede/ Nkalaha road. Before now, the terrain was too bad, it was impossible for people to go home. We have finished earthworkhereduringthedry season, wehavefinishedearthwork and after that, the state Governor graciously gave the people 3km among that rural road project the state government wants to embark on.”

 

