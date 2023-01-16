…as Ekiti Catholic Diocese confirms abduction of Rev Father

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The Catholic Diocese of Ekiti State has confirmed the abduction of Rev Fr Michael Olubunmi Olofinlade Report of the kidnap filtered in around on Saturday as the Owajumu of Omu Ekiti, Oba Adeyeye

assured that security agencies and local hunters have been mobilised to go after the abductors and rescue the Catholic priest. A press statement yesterday by the Director of Social Communications of the Diocese, Rev. Fr Anthony Ijasan disclosed that the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye regretted the unpleasant news of the abduction of the Rev. Fr. The statement reads in part: “Rev. Fr Michael Olubunimi Olofinlade, a Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, was abducted yesterday, Saturday, 14 January,

2023 “Fr Olatinlade is the Parish Priest of St George Catholic Church, Omu Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area in of the state “Fr Olofinlade went for a pastoral assignment outside the parish. His abduction happened while he was on his way back to the Parish at about 6.00 pm. The place where Father was abducted was between Itaji-Ekiti and Ijelu-Ekiti, in the Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State, about 4km to his parish headquarters.” The statement added that: “His abductors are yet to make contact with the Bishop or any other person in the Diocese.”

