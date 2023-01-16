Metro & Crime

…as Ekiti Catholic Diocese confirms abduction of Rev Father

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The Catholic Diocese of Ekiti State has confirmed the abduction of Rev Fr Michael Olubunmi Olofinlade Report of the kidnap filtered in around on Saturday as the Owajumu of Omu Ekiti, Oba Adeyeye

assured that security agencies and local hunters have been mobilised to go after the abductors and rescue the Catholic priest. A press statement yesterday by the Director of Social Communications of the Diocese, Rev. Fr Anthony Ijasan disclosed that the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye regretted the unpleasant news of the abduction of the Rev. Fr. The statement reads in part: “Rev. Fr Michael Olubunimi Olofinlade, a Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, was abducted yesterday, Saturday, 14 January,

2023 “Fr Olatinlade is the Parish Priest of St George Catholic Church, Omu Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area in of the state “Fr Olofinlade went for a pastoral assignment outside the parish. His abduction happened while he was on his way back to the Parish at about 6.00 pm. The place where Father was abducted was between Itaji-Ekiti and Ijelu-Ekiti, in the Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State, about 4km to his parish headquarters.” The statement added that: “His abductors are yet to make contact with the Bishop or any other person in the Diocese.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mother bathes daughter with hot water

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A housewife, Mrs. Mary Omifunto, has been arrested by policemen from Akinpelu Police Station for allegedly scalding her daughter with water at the Oshodi area of Lagos State. According to reports, Omifunto attacked her 14-year-old daughter, Oladiran Kaosarat, who is in primary five, with hot water, for refusing to hawk. The case is presently with […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kill two FRSC operatives, abduct many

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected kidnappers have killed two operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and abducted yet-to-be-confirmed number. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem. According to available information, the FRSC operatives, travelling to the South East in two buses, were attacked in […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Look at local remedies, Ekiti industrialist urges Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti An Ekiti-born industrialist, Chief  Dominic Omoro, has  called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to downplay the use of traditional solution in combating the security challenges ravaging the nation. The American-based businessman told the President not to rely solely on super powers to solve the insecurity ravaging the country. He, however, commended […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica