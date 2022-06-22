As Ekpetiama Kingdom celebrates New Yam Festival

No matter how deep Christianity has crept into Africa, there is still a need for all to keep their cultural and traditional heritage. Culture is said to be the people’s way of life so the celebration of most of these cultural festivals cannot be over emphasized. More so celebrating most of these festivals in other climes have yielded enough revenues for some of those states like the Kebbi State. That is why the people of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa local government of Bayelsa State came out en mass on June 11 to once again celebrate the grand finale of the week-long Okolede New Yam Festival which is a yearly festival. The Okolede New Yam Festival is celebrated in June every year by the people of the kingdom with about eight communities which are Bumoundi, Agudama, Akaibiri, Gbarantoru, and Ikibiri Tombia among others.

Festival celebrated amid

pomp and pride For the people of the kingdom they are always in a joyous mode for the duration of the week-long celebration. Of course the celebration is always moved to another community each year with this year’s celebration hosted by the Bumoundi community. It was a very pleasant sight to behold although one has to access the community through water, a journey of about thirty minutes from Gbarantoru community. The venue of the event was well decorated with different communities’ dressed in their different attires with their own basket of the diascorea alata. The event started by welcoming the royal majesty of the kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom with a 32-gun salute. The celebration was done in the midst of a unity flame, which according to the king, has been on since the beginning of the celebration on June 5. Chaired by Brigadier General Eric Angaye (rtd) the ceremony kicked off in earnest by the Ibenanaowei eating the new yam heralding the starting of the festival. It was however a moment to behold as the women from different communities all danced to the table of the king where they all presented their baskets of yams to him. The best well-dressed among the group was, however, spotted out as the women of Agudama were pronounced the first by the Flag Officer Commanding Nigeria Navy Central Naval Command Yenagoa, Idi Abass who was there from the beginning to the end of the programme. The audience was treated to a dance by the Bayelsa State cultural troop while the unity flame was handed over to the people of Akaibiri community by the king who will host the festival next year.

The king’s reaction

King Bubaraye Dakolo giving a genealogy of the event said: “Okolede is the cultural festival of Ekpetiama people and culture is the way of the people. It is our culture and our tradition. “It is a rejuvenating event. It is showcasing what we stand for and we are showing appreciation with a thanksgiving for a yearly bountiful harvest. It allows for the gathering of almost everyone in Ekpetiama kingdom. “It is emphasizing productivity, emphasizing the result of hard work and harmony. It is emphasizing the result of unity and bountiful harvest. It is an example to all other kingdoms in learning to unit and work together. “Okolede signifies unity, working together or collaboration. Our country is in what most people can be described as a mess. Security challenges here and there. All these underscore the fact that there isn’t unity.

No love. There is no proper collaboration

“So if all the communities, all the kingdoms and all the states have festivals like this, it will mean that there will be no time for anyone to go and become a Boko Haram person, a kidnaper, unknown gunmen, an armed robber and so on because you will be so busy enjoying yourself and rehearsing that you won’t focus your attention on rubbish.

Significance of the unity flame

On handing over the festival flame, he said: “Okolede is a traditional festival and we roast yam. The yam I ate there is normally roasted with fire wood. So fire is also part of us and part of mankind’s development and you know that in the Olympics, for so many years they have been using what they call the festival torch but we use a festival flame.

Perhaps we learnt it from there but we feel that there has to be some symbolism. Some symbol that is handed over from community to community. “So a particular community used to light the torch before and they loved the idea of the festival torch and have been lighting it every year. They will light it and leave it there and after that they will quench it there.

The Okolede flame, just like the Olympic flame, should move from place to place. “We light it in this community where the festival is hosted this year and we hand it over to the next community that will host it next year. “This is a way of waking the next community up and those who are interested in Ekpetiama community to know that in 365 days or so, we will have to gather again this time at Akaibiri luckily for most you Akaibiri is motorable for most of you that are not swimmers.

Correlation between tradition and Christianity

On the correlation between the cultural festival and Christianity his majesty said: “Our culture predates Christianity. Our culture has been there before Christianity came. I think that there may be some resemblance and most of Ekpetiama people are Christians so I can say that Christianity is like every festival but the Ekpetiama tradition was there before Christianity came to Africa.”

Investors yet to identify with the kingdom

On investors being drawn to the kingdom through the festival the majesty replied: “Right now, I don’t have a list of investors but I’m hoping that they will come and invest soon and invest in farming of the water yam (dioscorea alata) which is by far better than any other yam because it is not high in sugar content. The type of carbohydrate in it is not the type that leads to high blood sugar.”

King still optimistic

“I hope that as time progresses, the festival will become so big that we will be generating millions of dollars or naira every year through the event. “Right now, we are spending our money but I believe that next year we should get some money from memorabilia. Also we are hoping to make the water yam into powder form and have stands where the product will be sold as food.”

Government’s interest

The Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State governor on Tourism, Preye Kiyaramo speaking on behalf of the government said: “The state government is focusing on promoting community festival for now. For now what the government does is to support certain categories of festivals. We have the first class and second class categories. When the time comes, we give them some funds to support them. But talking about investors, it is not the place of government. “The festivals are already there and should serve as tourist attractions. The state government is providing the enabling environment which involves security. “Another thing that I want to say is that the communities have a role to play because government will facilitate and provide the expertise but the community needs to involve the relevant tourism authorities during the planning period.

