As enigmatic Orji Uzor Kalu hits 62

He is a household name, especially since his foray into politics. This name has been targeted at various times, but the enigma remains who he is – Orji Uzor Kalu. In order to tarnish his image, this hard-earned name was aimed at, especially during his ordeal in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). But the man continues to live the life he knows best – to serve his country in different capacities, to serve and love his people to the best of his ability and to aspire as all humans must as long as they still have breath. Kalu is a politician who understands the political terrain of his country, and always and often, he walks that terrain with utmost care and tenderness, which oftentimes appears annoying to those who think he should be more aggressive and apply the cunning and guile style of typical Nigerian politicians. Before politics, he was a self-made man, which is often forgotten. Instead, many would prefer to centre their thoughts on his political life, which is not bad in itself, but for the bitter players in the country’s politicking. Here is a young man, a typical Nigerian Igbo man with high spirit to succeed, the first child of his parents, who understood the responsibility on his shoulders as the first child who must never fail because any such failure would mean a lot to the family. He was restless, understandably so. The ‘Aba Boy’ as he is popularly known, grew up in that commercial city with plenty to study and to learn from, and he indeed studied and learnt a lot from that city, which would sharpen and propel him for the future in the world of business, which he succeeded and continued to succeed in. At 62, nothing has changed about him. He still inspires hope in many Nigerians, young and old, rich and poor. He still motivates. He still gives hope. He is still ambitious. And essentially, the love of his people and his country has never diminished. He cries daily and within that Nigeria has everything it takes to compete with the rest of the world and could even better it. Kalu believes that leadership has continued to be the bane of the country. And he is so sure about it that once the country could get to the climax of leadership principle and discipline, the sky is only the limit for the people and country. When he was the governor of Abia state, with near to zero funding, either from the federal government or little to nothing coming as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), he was able to carry the state on to a state of recognition, stamping out the silly politics and politicking of subjectivity that hampered growth and development that would in the future, place him in the hated list of the good-fornothing in the society. On his 61st birthday, he was asked this question: How much do you love your people? His answer was as breath-taking as you can ever get as he is always at his pragmatic helm. Hear him: “My people? I think this is an attempt to draw me into the tribal war that has not helped anyone in this country, which has continued to malign our humanity as a people. I love humanity. I do not care wherever they come from as long as they, as humans, continue to possess the true character and characteristics of that same humanity all of us should and must lay claim. “I love everybody, everyone; every Nigerian, every member of the world’s citizenship, which cannot in any way be limited to Igbere, Abia, the southeast or the Igbo tribe; I love everybody; I love every Nigerian and every member of the world’s collective society. “Take a look at my face, what do you see? You only need to take a deep look at my face to see the face of a vibrant and true Nigerian, because in this house where you are interviewing me, everyone is represented here, working here as my personal staff, and, as my personal staffers, you enjoy all the freedom there is and you can get. I am committed to loving any Nigerian or human being irrespective of the person’s geography.” A few may not have cherished some words in that interview because they have always expected him to love his Igbo tribe against the humanity which all mankind belongs and must strive in working towards a peaceful coexistence. At 62, should he stop dreaming or bury his ambition? Age does not stop or limit the dreams or the drive of any man, perhaps this is the time he should dream more and be even more ambitious. “Every man has a property in his own person. This nobody has a right to, but himself,” John Locke stated. At this ripe and eventful age, the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate popularly called the Chief Whip of the Federation by his colleagues, is a property to himself which only himself has the right to and nobody else. So, the right to dream along with that property belongs entirely to him and he can do whatever he wishes with it. That property he took with him after many years of absence from partisan politics until he was elected into the Senate of his country. Since his entrance into the senate, he has continued to prove that he knows what constituency and the representation of the constituents at the federal level is all about.

Eze , Special Assistant to Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, wrote in via sirbontux@gmail.com

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...