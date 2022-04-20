News Top Stories

As enigmatic Orji Uzor Kalu hits 62

Posted on Author Peter Eze Comment(0)

He is a household name, especially since his foray into politics. This name has been targeted at various times, but the enigma remains who he is – Orji Uzor Kalu. In order to tarnish his image, this hard-earned name was aimed at, especially during his ordeal in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). But the man continues to live the life he knows best – to serve his country in different capacities, to serve and love his people to the best of his ability and to aspire as all humans must as long as they still have breath. Kalu is a politician who understands the political terrain of his country, and always and often, he walks that terrain with utmost care and tenderness, which oftentimes appears annoying to those who think he should be more aggressive and apply the cunning and guile style of typical Nigerian politicians. Before politics, he was a self-made man, which is often forgotten. Instead, many would prefer to centre their thoughts on his political life, which is not bad in itself, but for the bitter players in the country’s politicking. Here is a young man, a typical Nigerian Igbo man with high spirit to succeed, the first child of his parents, who understood the responsibility on his shoulders as the first child who must never fail because any such failure would mean a lot to the family. He was restless, understandably so. The ‘Aba Boy’ as he is popularly known, grew up in that commercial city with plenty to study and to learn from, and he indeed studied and learnt a lot from that city, which would sharpen and propel him for the future in the world of business, which he succeeded and continued to succeed in. At 62, nothing has changed about him. He still inspires hope in many Nigerians, young and old, rich and poor. He still motivates. He still gives hope. He is still ambitious. And essentially, the love of his people and his country has never diminished. He cries daily and within that Nigeria has everything it takes to compete with the rest of the world and could even better it. Kalu believes that leadership has continued to be the bane of the country. And he is so sure about it that once the country could get to the climax of leadership principle and discipline, the sky is only the limit for the people and country. When he was the governor of Abia state, with near to zero funding, either from the federal government or little to nothing coming as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), he was able to carry the state on to a state of recognition, stamping out the silly politics and politicking of subjectivity that hampered growth and development that would in the future, place him in the hated list of the good-fornothing in the society. On his 61st birthday, he was asked this question: How much do you love your people? His answer was as breath-taking as you can ever get as he is always at his pragmatic helm. Hear him: “My people? I think this is an attempt to draw me into the tribal war that has not helped anyone in this country, which has continued to malign our humanity as a people. I love humanity. I do not care wherever they come from as long as they, as humans, continue to possess the true character and characteristics of that same humanity all of us should and must lay claim. “I love everybody, everyone; every Nigerian, every member of the world’s citizenship, which cannot in any way be limited to Igbere, Abia, the southeast or the Igbo tribe; I love everybody; I love every Nigerian and every member of the world’s collective society. “Take a look at my face, what do you see? You only need to take a deep look at my face to see the face of a vibrant and true Nigerian, because in this house where you are interviewing me, everyone is represented here, working here as my personal staff, and, as my personal staffers, you enjoy all the freedom there is and you can get. I am committed to loving any Nigerian or human being irrespective of the person’s geography.” A few may not have cherished some words in that interview because they have always expected him to love his Igbo tribe against the humanity which all mankind belongs and must strive in working towards a peaceful coexistence. At 62, should he stop dreaming or bury his ambition? Age does not stop or limit the dreams or the drive of any man, perhaps this is the time he should dream more and be even more ambitious. “Every man has a property in his own person. This nobody has a right to, but himself,” John Locke stated. At this ripe and eventful age, the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate popularly called the Chief Whip of the Federation by his colleagues, is a property to himself which only himself has the right to and nobody else. So, the right to dream along with that property belongs entirely to him and he can do whatever he wishes with it. That property he took with him after many years of absence from partisan politics until he was elected into the Senate of his country. Since his entrance into the senate, he has continued to prove that he knows what constituency and the representation of the constituents at the federal level is all about.

 

Eze , Special Assistant to Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, wrote in via sirbontux@gmail.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Women, youth urged to participate in West African politics

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Women and youth in the West African sub-region have been advised to participate actively in the political development of their countries. The founder of Rosula Foundation, Princess Rosula Osula Mku-Atu said women and youth have to population to effect the desired change in the region. Speaking as a guest speaker at the West African Leadership […]
News

2023: Only credible candidate’ll give PDP victory in Ebonyi – Lawmaker

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and Governorship Aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Usulor, has disclosed that the party needs a credible candidate with a track record of excellence, selfless service and courage to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in 2023. He said despite the fact that PDP […]
News

Soyinka raises the alarm over fake news

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over fake news linking him with candidates ahead of the 2023 elections. He urged the public to join in “the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts”. Soyinka said this in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Season Of Fakery Galore’. The statement reads in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica