…as Fayemi mourns his demise

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the death of renowned media personality and publisher of Hallmark newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi, as a monumental loss to the country and the media industry in particular. Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said he received the news of Obasi’s death with shock. The governor described Obasi, who passed on at the age of 58 as a personal friend and a patriot, who fought for a better Nigeria, using the media as a platform for his contribution to national development.

He added that Obasi was a detribalised Nigerian, who believed in the new Nigeria project. The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), noted that the deceased, during his lifetime, used his media influence to advocate for a better Nigeria and also participated actively in the political process as Commissioner for Information in Abia State and as a major force behind the annual Zik Leadership Prize, which identifies and honours leaders for sundry contributions to national development.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...