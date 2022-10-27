Business

As FG builds resilient manufacturing sector for next 50 years

The Federal Government has disclosed that as a nation this is the time to build a resilient and competitive manufacturing sector that will see Nigeria through the next 50 years. Indeed, government noted that the face of Africa was changing; especially in light of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA), one of the most important and strategic international economic agreements ever enacted. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, made these known in Lagos recently while speaking on Federal Government’s efforts to transform Nigeria’s economy to Industrialisation.

He said: “As the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria’s contribution to the AfCFTA is pivotal to its success. In turn, that means the contribution of the companies here present to inter-African exports is pivotal to Nigeria’s success under AfCFTA.” According to him, government’s various fiscal incentives established in the country were aimed to prepared, facilitated and supported local exporters in their efforts to penetrate global markets. These fiscal incentives include, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N500 billion non-oil export stimulation facility, the three to five year tax holidays for enterprises, the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), amongst others. Adebayo stated: “As you know, this incentive aims to prepare, facilitate and support new exporters in their efforts to penetrate global markets. It provides training, financial and logistics support.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also established a N500 billion non-oil export stimulation facility as one of their intervention programmes to help manufacturers expand their scale of production. “There are also numerous fiscal incentives for companies wishing to increase their local production base like: three to five year tax holidays for enterprises in what we deem pioneer industries; taxfree operations and no restrictions on expatriate quotas in our Free Trade Zones; capital allowances for manufacturers; among others.

“As a nation this is the time to build a resilient and competitive manufacturing sector that will see us through the next 50 years.” Tbe FMITI Minister explained that one of Nigeria’s biggest developmental ambitions Is the diversification of the country’s economy and repositioning of Nigeria as a major international supply chain partner.”

He added: “As a country moving beyond oil, we are also working to move beyond the export of raw commodities and materials. There is a quote I see on social media a lot. Now I am not sure about the accuracy of the numbers but the meaning behind it remains strong. “A bar of iron costs $5, made into horseshoes its worth is $12, made into needles its worth is $3500 and made into balance springs for watches its worth is $300,000. Your own value is determined by what you are able to make of yourself. “Industrialisation is key to what we make of ourselves as a nation and MANEG members are at the forefront of valueadded exports.”

 

Our Reporters

