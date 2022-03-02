As FG reports liners’ anti-trade practice to global regulator

After several warnings and threat, the Federal Ministry of Transport has said that the practice of dumping empty containers by foreign shipping lines at the port will attract fines and severe sanction, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Anti-trade practice by multinational shipping lines operating in the country has been officially reported to the global maritime regulator, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), by the Federal Government. It was learnt that the liners deliberately leave their empty containers in the country, leading to gridlocks and congestion at port access roads and terminals

Issues

For over a decade, it has been a serious hurdle in getting refund for all the deposits paid on empty containers being returned to the seaports by importers, while, in most cases, they either get less than half of what had been paid as deposit or even lose the money outrightly due to various excuses advanced by the foreign shipping agents as some liners failed to provide holding bays for empty containers, leading to extortion. For instance, importers deposit as much as N200,000 per 40-foot empty container within Lagos and N400,000 outside Lagos. Twenty-foot empty container deposit attracts N100,000 within Lagos and N200,000 outside Lagos.

Worried by the extortion, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had, on August 9, 2017, issued a threat letter to impound any truck laden with empty container without schedule of shipment at port, noting that all the empty containers belong to shipping lines. The Authority said: “It is expected that every shipping line should draw up evacuation schedule for shipment, which should be copied to General Manager, Western Port and the respective port managers. By this directive, any container truck found on the road without clear evidence of immediate programming for shipment would be impounded and appropriate sanction shall apply.

“You will recall that as a result of the poor rating of Nigeria in the global index of doing business, the Federal Government issued a series of orders on ease of doing business with port operation as one of the critical sectors earmarked for improvement.” Nevertheless, liners such as Maersk, Pacific International Line (PIL) and Cosco Shipping lines, who were culpable, saw the move by the Authority to compel them to provide a terminal for empty containers as unprofitable venture, as they would be forced to buy or rent lands and cargo handling equipment. They refused to provide holding bays after several warning by government, making over 3,000 trucks to loiter with empty containers on the port roads in Lagos.

Report

However, at a recent stakeholders’ workshop organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemi Saraki, said in Port Harcourt, that government had notified IMO General Assembly of the deliberate piling of empty containers by foreign liners in the Nigerian seaports.

Anxiety

Saraki explained that the practice could hamper the nation’s shipping industry in particular and the economy in general. The minister added that this could impede free flow of inbound and outbound cargo leading to gridlocks. According to her, this would no longer be allowed to continue as government might be forced to invoke severe sanctions. She stressed that the shipping lines should evolve modern and internationally acceptable ways of handling their empty boxes, including establishing holding bays as against the current practice of leaving them on the streets and roads, thus impeding free flow of traffic in and out of the nation’s seaports. Saraki warned: “The practice of allowing empty containers to lie fallow in the country with the attendant hitches to smooth and efficient port operations was no longer acceptable as government would be left with no other option than to adopt measures to get culprits punished, including heavy fines and sanctions. “At this point, I would like to address one other issue, which is ensuring that we have a harmonious working relationship with stakeholders and end users of port services and customers in the shipping industry.

IMO assembly

“But recently, when I had to address the General Assembly of IMO, I shared with them Nigeria’s concerns about some heinous attitudes and practices of some shipping companies, especially as regards empty containers. This is a major concern and worry for us as a country as it contributes to the increasing wave of empty containers currently stored in the country as a result of the Apapa gridlock. The shipping companies should also make holding bays easy and accessible to their customers to drop off empty containers as failure to do this would mean that the Federal Government would initiate a policy to cap the detention collection from late empty drop offs. She explained that the ministry would continue to monitor the situation of empty containers and would not hesitate to take disciplinary actions against non-compliance. Meanwhile, former Lagos State Vice Chairman (Dry Cargo) sector, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Abdullahi Mohammed Inuwa, urged shipping companies and terminal operators to provide holding bays for trucks coming to drop empty or export containers at the ports. Abdullahi said in Lagos that both NPA and Nigerian Shippers council (NSC) could not be exonerated from the situation since they allowed the shipping companies manipulate their ways by not forcing them to provide holding bay for empty containers.

Last line

Only stiff sanctions can force foreign liners to comply with government directives.

