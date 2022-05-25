As foreigners dislodge local freight forwarders…

Nigerian Customs brokers are facing harrowing experience as foreigners have taken over 90 per cent of freight forwarding business in the port sector, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Over the years, the growth in the port sector has been supported by several components of the maritime industry and one of these components is freight forwarding. Freight forwarding job entails the facilitation and organisation of shipment and transport of cargoes from the seaports to importers or final destinations.

Issue

Unfortunately, the performance of local operators in freight forwarding business in the country has not been very attractive because of government’s poor regulations, policy and foreign dominance. One of the challenges of the sector is the preference given to foreigners by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). For this reason, foreigners have taken over almost all the processing of cargo clearing at the nation’s seaports, leaving their Nigerian counterparts idle. For instance, Lebanese, Indians, Egyptians and Chinese have become the major operators in the country’s freight forwarding industry. Indeed, the Acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Kayode Farinto, complained that over 90 per cent of their jobs had been taken by foreigners practising door-todoor services in the sector. He said: “They allowed nonfunctional Nigerians to be directors in their companies. The issue of foreigners taking over clearing jobs is a keg of gunpowder and if nothing is done about it, we will all have ourselves to blame. We are, however, setting up a committee which will give a proper guideline.” It was also revealed that over N180 billion is slipping into the hands of foreigners yearly through clearing and freight forwarding of government’s multibillion dollar project cargoes at the port. According to the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, the freighting of project cargoes, which belong to government and multinational companies in Nigeria, are currently handled and dominated by foreign freight forwarding firms.

Cargoes

Project cargoes are the bulky equipment and parts being imported by government and multinational companies for their various projects. However, Ogamode noted that the indigenous freight forwarders currently had no access to them because of the obnoxious government policies and lack of resources by the local practitioners to do the job. Ogamode explained to New Telegraph that with the volume of cargoes coming out of the seaport, local freight forwarders had been losing huge amount of money, stressing that over 3,000 trucks lift cargoes out of the port daily with 90 per cent of the trucks owned by foreigners. He lamented that the country’s trade policies had favoured them to participate in clearing and freighting of cargoes. Ogamode noted: “The worst thing is that some Nigerians serve as fronts for the foreign shipping lines. They employ them as chief operating offi-cers or managing directors. At least, 2,000 containers are being freighted out of the port daily at the rate of not less N250,000 within Lagos. If you multiply the amount in a year, you will get between N130 billion and N180 billion.” He is worried that Nigerian manufacturing companies and government agencies prefer to patronise the foreigners because of capacity and resources to do the jobs.

Challenge

Also, a former National President of ANLCA, Olayiwola Shittu, lamented that some of the foreign companies doing clearing and freight forwarding in the country were licensed by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). He explained that Nigerians in the clearing and freight forwarding professions had become jobless, noting that they had lost jobs to foreigners.

Observation

Shittu noted that major clearing jobs in ports at Togo, Benin and Ghana were done mainly by the indigenous freight forwarders despite the fact the 85 per cent of cargoes cleared by Benin Republic end up in Nigeria before the closure of borders.

Solution

Notwithstanding, the National President of ANLCA, Mr. Tony Iju Nwabunike, said that the only way out was for Nigerian freight forwarders and clearing agents to team up and form a big logistics company to access clearing of multi million naira project cargoes. He stressed: “Customs agents and freight forwarders are not handling project jobs because everyone wants to be an island of his own. Nobody wants to come down and put synergy together and have a very constructive freight company that will challenge international standards.” Shittu explained that the only solution to tackle the problem was the indigenisation of custom brokerage. According to him, a situation where foreigners had access to the nation’s seaports was not good for the country’s security. Also, Farinto said that ANLCA had developed a bill on the need to indigenise Nigeria Customs Service brokerage through its legal adviser to enable the nucleus of freight forwarding controlled by Nigerians.

Last line

Government should restrict the clearing and freighting of its project cargoes to local operators in order to promote indigenisation.

