…as Gbajabiamila greets Nigerian children

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has saluted Nigerian Children on this year’s World Children’s Day, calling for concerted efforts to uplift their lives. The Speaker said Nigerian children deserved a better future, hence all hands must be on the deck to achieve that. Gbajabiamila noted that Nigerian children had great potential, which if harnessed, would be of great advantage to the country and generations to come. He said the House of Representatives would continue to come up with legislation to empower the children educationally. Gbajabiamila called on parents to ensure the good upbringing of their children to become good leaders of tomorrow

