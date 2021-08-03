As GenCos, NBET lock horns over N143.82bn debt

Electricity generation companies and the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) are on a collision course as system debts hit N143.82 billion in three months. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, shows how debts, which have contributed to the liquidity problem, is fast becoming a major threat to power sector’s survival

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) in Nigeria are on a collision course with the Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) as the system debts to GenCos hit N143.82 billion in three months.

The GenCos met in Jos, last Monday, where they unanimously called on the Federal Government to intervene as the debts is causing serious problem of liquidity in the entire power value chain.

The government-owned NBET buys electricity in bulk from generation companies through Power Purchase Agreements and sells to the distribution companies, which then supply to the consumers.

Confirmation of debts

Director, Egbin Power, one of the GenCos, Mr. Kola Adesina, confirmed the meeting of the GenCos to New Telegraph at its facility in Lagos. He noted that the communique at the meeting had been sent to the appropriate quarters to intimate them of the implications of the debts to the entire value chain.

“We – all the power generation firms – met to, as one of the agenda, deliberate on the debts NBET is owing us and implications of these to the sector. “Egbin alone is being owned N388 billion since the start of privatisation and this figure varies from one GenCo to another,” he said.

He said that at the meeting of the Association of Power Generation Companies on Monday, members raised concern about the debts owed them. He added: “All the owners were there and the concern that was expressed was that this money that is being owed, when are we going to get paid?

“The longer it takes us to be paid, the more detrimental to the health and wellbeing of our machines and more importantly, to our staff.”

The data, the trouble

Adesina lamented that the country’s power generation had been hovering around 4,000MW in recent years. Checks by New Telegraph showed that the debts hit N143.82 billion in the third quarter of 2020 alone. Of the total invoice of N193.26 billion NBET received from Gen- Cos in the three-month period, it only paid N49.44 billion, representing 25.58 per cent of the invoice. The N193.26 billion invoice comprises of a total invoice of N64.13 billion in July, N67.83 billion in August and N61.30 billion in September.

The N49.44 billion payment made to the GenCos by the bulk trader in July was N12.22 billion, representing 19.05 per cent; N13.49 billion in August, representing 19.90 per cent and N23.73 billion in September, representing 38.72 per cent. Further checks indicate that remittances by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) partly contribute to NBET’s debt.

Dwindling remittance

In this context, DisCos remitted only N50.68 billion to NBET in the third quarter of 2020, out of a total invoice of N189.05 billion received from NBET. The DisCos received a total invoice of N66.33 billion in July; N63.62 billion in August; and N59.10 billion in September.

But the DisCos only paid NBET N12.91 billion in July; N14.89 billion in August, and N22.88 billion in September. It is clear from the above that NBET partly relies on payments by DisCos to settle GenCos.

Thus, all things being equal, NBET may continue to owe GenCos in the future, considering that DisCos are not really efficient in collecting electricity tariffs due from customers.

Narrowing it down to biggest ‘victim’

Meanwhile, Adesina said that the total amount owed Egbin by NBET included money for actual energy wheeled out, interest for late payments and available capacity payments. Egbin, he said, had an installed capacity of 1,320MW, consisting of six turbines of 220 megawatts each.

The company said from 2020 till date, the plant had been unable to utilise 175MW of its available capacity due to challenges caused by the debts and gas and transmission constraints.

Adesina said: “At the time when we took over this asset, we were generating averagely 400MW of electricity.

Today, we are averaging about 800MW. At a point in time, we went as high as 1,100MW. Invariably, this is an asset of strategic importance to Nigeria.

“The plant needs to be nurtured and maintained. If you don’t give this plant gas, there won’t be electricity. Gas is not within our control.

“Our availability is limited to the regularity of gas that we receive. The more irregular the gas supply, the less likely there will be electricity.” He noted that if the power generated at the station was not evacuated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, it would be useless.

Adesina said: “Unfortunately, as of today, technology has not allowed power of this size to be stored; so, we can’t keep it anywhere. “So, invariably, we will have to switch off the plant and when we switch off the plant, we have to pay our workers irrespective of whether there is gas or transmission.

“Sadly, the plant is aging. So, this plant requires more nurturing and maintenance for it to remain readily available for Nigerians.

“Now, where you have exchange rate move from N157/$1 during acquisition in 2013 to N502-N505/$1 in 2021, and the revenue profile is not in any way commensurate to that significant change, then we have a very serious problem.”

Last line

The Federal Government should intervene and get NBET to pay up the debts. This is cardinal to, on one hand, enhancing the aspiration of getting more Nigerians connected to the grid and, on the other, rescuing the country fron the jaws of darkness.

