As Gov Douye Diri clocks one today

Today when the world is engrossed in cupid obsessions, Bayelsa State would, in the same breadth, would be demonstrating her fortuitous allure and penchant for mirth. On this day we shall pull all stops to reenact our predilection for charm, blarney and festivity.

We shall roll out the drums and the diadems and the red carpets in ecstasy to celebrate the one year anniversary of Senator Douye Diri-led administration. This is in tandem with the dictates of the age old tradition of commemorating landmark events in the political arena.

The loftiness of our attires, the vainglory of our ideas will be on display as part of the pump and pageantry. One year in office as the governor of Bayelsa State deserves the entire funfair as long as we do not lose sight of the enormous challenges ahead of us. No one should brush aside or discount the fact that we are a state in dire need of sustainable development.

For too long, we have encompassed this circle of retrogression, occasioned by a commingling of nepotism and mis-governance. It is time to move forward leaving behind the days of the jackals and the locusts.

We cannot continue to abide in these straight channels and pretend that all is well. All is not well. And no jejune rhetoric will eclipse our troubles How time flies? To think that the duo of Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo have chalked up 360 days on a roller coaster is anything but incredible. The truth is time waits for nobody. The reality is beginning to dawn on us.

This government must not fail. You’d recall that Senator Douye Diri’s emergence as governor of the state was less expected or totally unimaginable, given the overwhelming outcome of the November 16, 2019 election, (even though it was adroitly doctored). But the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, turned the table against the All Progressives Congress (APC), the supposed winners of the contest.

The intervention of the apex court led to the bedlam that showed the ugly side of our fractured relationship. Politics has put asunder the things that bind us in oneness, sadly so.

That 11th-hour upset gave rise to the angst that enveloped the capital city of Yenagoa for hours unend. Some misguided urchins aided by fingers of Esau took to the streets to unleash mayhem, vandalising public and private property. It was their way of expressing disgust at the turn of events.

The reason was not far-fetched because of the ill-conceived perception deficit hanging on the neck of the new government. Although no life was lost but property worth millions were either looted or vandalised.

It was in an atmosphere of upheaval, tension and apprehension, that the miracle governor began his sojourn on the saddle. Indeed, the less temperate political climate of the state at the time demands a quick fix political solution to douse the tension and at the same time rekindle hope and confidence in the government by the citizens irrespective of political affiliations. Analysts think, it was a yeoman’s job perfectly executed within the right time.

The Governor Douye Diri-led administration was quick to set in motion a deliberate and decisive process for rapprochement.

His message of love and unity and the need to build bridges of understanding among the citizens was not lost on the people as relative peace was restored. One obvious drawback was inability of government to market its policies and programmes immediately it took over from its predecessors.

That silence created the opportunity for speculations. One other slip was that government failed to create a forum for constant dialogue with the people. Government activities should not be shrouded in cultic secrecy. She must open up the space for interaction and cross fertilisation of ideas with its citizenry.

The gap between the government and the governed acutely injured her perception index. Government must be seen to talk all the time.

I am not necessarily speaking of the banal and ubiquitous social media posts often caricaturing the governor in open embrace with some media hirelings. These shabby posts reduce the exalted office of the governor to a Nollywood comic standard.

I am happy that the young man in that unit is making efforts to upgrade the standards of operation there. I hope he succeeds. Enough of these silly posts, they do not enhance the image of the number man. In the field of integrated marketing communications, perception plays a key role in brand building and management.

That’s why it is said that perception is everything. This is because the perception of a target audience about an individual or entity is usually at variance with the true perception of that individual or entity.

It is the duty of the brand managers to bridge that gap. How well that is done determines the success or failure of that brand.

The present reactionary response mechanism of government media does not augur well for the image of the principal. Ideally, the handlers of government image should be proactive, not reactive.

You don’t wait to react to issues raised by the people; you must set the agenda for debate. It is on that note that I admonish every Bayelsan including those in the diaspora to the government in achieving its set goals.

The government must also take concrete steps to diversify the local economy. In the face of dwindling petro dollar, the government has no option than to be transparent and prudent in all its transactions.

Government at this point should be thinking of embarking on a meet-the-people tour to all the local council areas. It is not enough to appoint governor’s representatives in each of local governments, the physical presence of the governor in those areas matters a lot. It will provide an opportunity to feel the pulse of the people.

Town Hall meetings are also critical components of government’s communication machinery, it is important that the image makers should take advantage of it in these remaining three years.

•Thomas Ebikabowei Peretu, is a public affairs commentator and political analyst

