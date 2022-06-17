News

…as Governing Council lauds Buhari for citing polytechnic in community

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for citing the institution in Ohodo, Igbo- Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The council’s Chairman, Chief Sylvester Ameh, made the commendation during a maiden visit to the polytechnic site, by council members on Thursday. The chairman, who lauded President Buhari for his vision and foresight in approving the establishment of the polytechnic in the Ohodo community, described the development as a huge step in the right direction. He further described the establishment of the polytechnic in Ohodo as a great honour to the people of the host community and the state at large. According to him, it is a gesture the state should be eternally grateful for. Ameh recalled that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had promised to provide all necessary logistics needed to kick-start the polytechnic’s academic activities, even as he had special interest in the polytechnic. Ameh said that the institution would only offer practical oriented and entrepreneurial courses in its curriculum.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu congratulates US President-elect, Joe Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, who emerged winner of the Presidential election in the United States of America (USA). Describing the victory of Biden as victory for the world, Kalu emphasised the role of the […]
News

Confusion trails Hajj 2022 as states rejects Azman Airline for airlifts

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Selection of Azman Air to transport intending pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has been rejected by some states, a move which might crippled the entire 2022 Hajj Pilgrimages. Kano, one of the states slated for the airline to airlift its pilgrims, insisted that they would not accept the airline for […]
News

COVID-19: FG extends work resumption to levels 12, 13 workers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja 

The Federal Government has relaxed restrictions on workers that can resume work by  directing civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 as well as those on essential duties to resume fully.     The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica