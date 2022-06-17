…as Governing Council lauds Buhari for citing polytechnic in community

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for citing the institution in Ohodo, Igbo- Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The council’s Chairman, Chief Sylvester Ameh, made the commendation during a maiden visit to the polytechnic site, by council members on Thursday. The chairman, who lauded President Buhari for his vision and foresight in approving the establishment of the polytechnic in the Ohodo community, described the development as a huge step in the right direction. He further described the establishment of the polytechnic in Ohodo as a great honour to the people of the host community and the state at large. According to him, it is a gesture the state should be eternally grateful for. Ameh recalled that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had promised to provide all necessary logistics needed to kick-start the polytechnic’s academic activities, even as he had special interest in the polytechnic. Ameh said that the institution would only offer practical oriented and entrepreneurial courses in its curriculum.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...