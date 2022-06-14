… as gunmen kidnap CAN chairman in Plateau

A Catholic priest in charge of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Kantoma, who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the council area, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that Kantoma was abducted at his house in the community by the gunmen on Sunday night. A resident of Angware community, Silas Joshua, confirmed the cleric’s abduction in Jos yesterday. Joshua said, “When the gunmen arrived the community at night, they moved straight to the house of the Reverend Father. “Some youths in the area, who were alerted, tried to stop and even gave them a hot chase into the bush, but the gunmen started shooting everywhere and eventually took the Reverend Father away.”

The State Chairman of CAN, Polycarp Lubo, also confirmed the abduction of the cleric, describing the incident as sad. Lubo said, “Since the gunmen took the Reverend Father away, we have not heard anything either from him or the abductors up till this morning. This is so sad. But we are praying for him that no harm will befall him wherever he is.

But for how long shall innocent citizens continue to be kidnapped or abducted without anything being done to address the problem?” The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Alabo Alfred, when contacted, said that the Command was aware of the incident and had deployed officers and men from the anti-kidnapping unit to the community.

“Our men are already working to ensure that the cleric regains his freedom and apprehend those behind the abduction,” the PPRO added

