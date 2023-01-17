…as JBPT Sector 3 seizes N302.5m contraband

…recovers 3 stolen vehicles

The Team (JBPT), Sector 3, of the Nigeria Customs Service has made a seizure of 187 different prohibited goods with a duty paid value of N302.5m. The JBPT Coordinator, Acting ACG Olugbenga Peters, disclosed this at a press briefing in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday while giving the 2022 scorecard of his team.

ACG Peters added that, during the period under review, the JBPT Sector 3 intercepted three stolen vehicles, including a Lexus RX 350 without number plate, seized around Benue axis, Toyota Yaris with Registration Number BEN- 59-EZ apprehended around Lokoja Axis of the Sector and Toyota land cruiser jeep intercepted at Suleja axis.

The seized goods, according to him, include 2,052 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 50 kg each, 4,598 litres of PMS (Petrol), 40 drums of 800 litres of Diesel, 16 units of Motorcycles and 11 kegs of vegetable oil, 25 litres each. Others are 102 bales of secondhand clothing, 19 sacks of 2,166 pairs of used shoes, 427 wraps of cannabis sativa, four packets of tramadol (200 pieces each) of 120mg, 90 pieces of used tyres and 39 cartons of tomato paste.

He said: “JBPT Sector 3 at different times seized 109, 350 litres of PMS in Jerri cans which are equivalent to over three tanker loads at 33,000 litres of petroleum par tanker. “I want to use this opportunity to warn the daredevil smugglers who still have intention to smuggle illicit, controlled and prohibited goods or engage in human trafficking and other criminal activities to think twice.

“There will be no hiding place for them as the new patrol strategies adopted by the Sector in line with the Presidential directive against illegal perpetrators who are bent on derailing the Nation’s economy will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The Coordinator also disclosed the recovery of a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep with registration number KUJ 570 MB belonging to a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Nwoka, reportedly snatched at gunpoint in Abuja.

