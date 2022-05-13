…as journalist emerges ADC chair

After four months in interim capacity, a topflight journalist, Obinna Don Norman, was yesterday returned unopposed as the Abia State chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Addressing members of the party after the congress witnessed by INEC, Norman said his mission was to make ADC a mass movement while also steering the party to a resounding victory in 2023, because according to him, “Abia people are fed up with the PDP even as the other parties are in disarray.” He said as an interim chairman, he was able to galvanize the ADC into a formidable political party with presence and leadership in all the 17 local government areas and 184 wards of the State. Norman challenged members to take advantage of the crises in the PDP, APGA and APC to enthrone ADC as the ruling party in 2023.

