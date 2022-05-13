News

…as journalist emerges ADC chair

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

After four months in interim capacity, a topflight journalist, Obinna Don Norman, was yesterday returned unopposed as the Abia State chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Addressing members of the party after the congress witnessed by INEC, Norman said his mission was to make ADC a mass movement while also steering the party to a resounding victory in 2023, because according to him, “Abia people are fed up with the PDP even as the other parties are in disarray.” He said as an interim chairman, he was able to galvanize the ADC into a formidable political party with presence and leadership in all the 17 local government areas and 184 wards of the State. Norman challenged members to take advantage of the crises in the PDP, APGA and APC to enthrone ADC as the ruling party in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I dodged bullets for over 20 hours –Rosaline Ogunro

Posted on Author Vincent Eboigbe.

Murtala Muhammed: 40 years after   Rosaline Ogunro was the duty continuity announcer on that fated day of February 13, 1976, when Bukar Dimka stormed Radio Nigeria to announce his coup. This placed Ogunro directly in the crosshairs of fire. Even when all employees were allowed to go home, Ogunro was forced to remain in […]
News Top Stories

2021 WTD: Education, defence ministries move to protect schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he directed both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Defence to beef up security around schools to ensure safety of students and teachers. There has been an increase in attacks on schools in recent months, with students and teachers abducted, especially in the North.   Buhari, who was represented […]
News

LASAA holds conference, exhibition for stakeholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced plans to host its 2021 Out-of-Home Advertising Conference and Ex hibition for stakeholders between September 23 and 24, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.   The event with the theme; “Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out-of-Home Advertisement Post COVID-19 in Lagos,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica