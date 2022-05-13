…as journalist emerges ADC chair

After four months in interim capacity, a topflight journalist, Obinna Don Norman, was yesterday returned unopposed as the Abia State chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Addressing members of the party after the congress witnessed by INEC, Norman said his mission was to make ADC a mass movement while also steering the party to a resounding victory in 2023, because according to him, “Abia people are fed up with the PDP even as the other parties are in disarray.” He said as an interim chairman, he was able to galvanize the ADC into a formidable political party with presence and leadership in all the 17 local government areas and 184 wards of the State. Norman challenged members to take advantage of the crises in the PDP, APGA and APC to enthrone ADC as the ruling party in 2023.
Related Articles
I dodged bullets for over 20 hours –Rosaline Ogunro
Murtala Muhammed: 40 years after Rosaline Ogunro was the duty continuity announcer on that fated day of February 13, 1976, when Bukar Dimka stormed Radio Nigeria to announce his coup. This placed Ogunro directly in the crosshairs of fire. Even when all employees were allowed to go home, Ogunro was forced to remain in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2021 WTD: Education, defence ministries move to protect schools
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he directed both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Defence to beef up security around schools to ensure safety of students and teachers. There has been an increase in attacks on schools in recent months, with students and teachers abducted, especially in the North. Buhari, who was represented […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LASAA holds conference, exhibition for stakeholders
The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced plans to host its 2021 Out-of-Home Advertising Conference and Ex hibition for stakeholders between September 23 and 24, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event with the theme; “Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out-of-Home Advertisement Post COVID-19 in Lagos,” […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)