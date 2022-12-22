…as LG boss receives award for tackling insecurity

The Chairman of the Ajoni Local Council Development Area in Ekiti State Prince Michael Ogungbemi has received an award of excellence In recognition of his efforts in ensuring the protection of life and property in the area. Presenting their award to him at the Council’s headquarters in Ayedun Ekiti, on Wednesday, the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman Raphael Ogbonnaiye said: “The council boss’ initiatives in providing adequate security had yielded fruitful results and creating an enabling environment for business to thrive.” The group lauded Ogungbemi’s initiative in putting in place a local security network codenamed Operation EBBORAC that has helped in checkmating recurrent cases of kidnappings, killings and cattle rustling in the council. Also, the Ekiti State Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, Pastor Sunday Makinde said Ogungbemi performed well in the areas of governance, education and provision of social amenities for the citizens.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...