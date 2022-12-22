…as LG boss receives award for tackling insecurity

The Chairman of the Ajoni Local Council Development Area in Ekiti State Prince Michael Ogungbemi has received an award of excellence In recognition of his efforts in ensuring the protection of life and property in the area. Presenting their award to him at the Council’s headquarters in Ayedun Ekiti, on Wednesday, the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman Raphael Ogbonnaiye said: “The council boss’ initiatives in providing adequate security had yielded fruitful results and creating an enabling environment for business to thrive.” The group lauded Ogungbemi’s initiative in putting in place a local security network codenamed Operation EBBORAC that has helped in checkmating recurrent cases of kidnappings, killings and cattle rustling in the council. Also, the Ekiti State Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, Pastor Sunday Makinde said Ogungbemi performed well in the areas of governance, education and provision of social amenities for the citizens.
Related Articles
FG not serious about Ease of Doing Business –PDP govs
The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum has claimed the Federal Government is paying lip service to Ease of Doing Business in the country. The forum made the claim in a communiqué signed by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, alongside other PDP governors at the end of its monthly meeting in Bauchi […]
In Cross River, its war against rape
That rape case in Nigeria is assuming an alarming proportion is not an understatement. Daily, the people are inundated with one case of rape or the other, with the girl childbearing much of the brunt. It is unthinkable or even weird, to imagine that a father would rape his child not to talk of doing […]
PPPs: FG commits $9bn into projects across Nigeria
The Federal Government has sunk about $9 billion between 2010 and 2021 into various projects under the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission’s (ICRC) oversight. Within the time under reference, the Commission midwifed projects across the country that helped to bridge infrastructure gap in Nigeria. ICRC Director-General, Dr. Mike Ohiani, stated this yesterday in Abuja, when he […]
