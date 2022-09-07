News Top Stories

…as NAGGMDP knocks minister over brain drain

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) has faulted the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire’s remarks that Nigeria has enough doctors.

 

The association, while describing the statement as irresponsible, claimed that since 2019, thenumber of migrating doctors in search of greener pastures has tripled, leaving a huge gap in the number of available specialists to attend to patients across the country.

Ehanire, during a briefing two weeks ago, stated that the country has enough doctors because between 2,000 to 3,000 doctors are churned out yearly.

 

He also said plans are underway for a policy to ensure that each doctor or nurse that leaves is replaced immediately. President of the NAGGMDP, Dr. Dokun Noel, yesterday, said: “We need to sit down and make the environment right for people. Insecurity and poor pay are making people go out.

 

Even with the scarce resources we have here, the emphasis is on curative and we’re not talking on the preventive aspect.

 

“All over the world the emphasis is on the preventive aspect because we know curative is very expensive, but you can spend so little to work on the preventive to get a very good result.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sunday Magazine Top Stories

2021: We expect business to flourish –Casket sellers, undertakers

Posted on Author CHIJIOKE IREMEKA

It is a tradition for many people, companies and families across the world to make projections of what they expect or want to achieve in each unfolding year. As they made it into 2021, projections are being made and prayers offered at different religious altars to enable them to achieve greater feat in the New […]
News

Senate C’ttee happy with PTAD’s measures on pension challenges

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service has expressed satisfaction with the measures initiated by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to meet the challenges in the Nigerian pension sector. Chairman of the committee and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau spoke yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after a close […]
News

BVAS glitch: INEC extends Anambra voting hours

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the voting period for Anambra governorship election to 4 pm. Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, at a press conference in Awka , however said the revised closing time applies only to areas where polling units opened after the commencement period of 8.30am. INEC had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica