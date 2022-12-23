As NCDMB prepares journalists on better reportage towards gas economic boom

One of the core mandates of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) among other responsibilities is to invest in human capital development aside other of her cooperate social responsibilities and she has not failed in doing that. Apart from that, the board has been investing on training journalists across the country at least to help with in-depth reports about the oil and gas industry which has been the mainstay of the country’s economy.

This and other series of trainings the board has been doing since inception which has actually helped in having in-depth knowledge of the modus operandi of the oil and gas industry policies in Nigeria and in Niger Delta in particular.

In recent times also the hue and cry to move away from fossil fuel and embrace cleaner energy has been on the front burner and the need for the country to tap into the abundant gas that has been wasting all these while. Of course, it is on record that Nigeria has the largest natural gas reserves in the continent and the 12th largest producer of petroleum in the world. Nigeria is also said to produce about 3,009, 65 cubic ft of gas, consumption is 664,628 being the 38th country in consumption with a yearly surplus of 2,345,022 but imports none. That was why the board recently ( December, 12, 2022) organised a workshop for media stakeholders in the South-South region of the country precisely journalists from Bayelsa and Rivers states in Port Harcourt with the theme, ‘Enhancing media competencies to support Nigerian content in a gas economy as the country works towards making gas one of the drivers of her economy.’

Declaring the event open, the general manager corporate communications, Ginah Ginah disclosed that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD) recognises the critical importance of public engagement, media and communication adding that in sections 67 and 70 (n), the NOGICD act mandates the board to continually organize events and undertake public enlightenment activities to enhance the attainment of the goal of developing Nigerian content. Ginah said the board’s collaborations and stakeholder engagements constitute one of the four enablers of the Nigerian content 10-year strategic roadmap stating that the board has recorded huge achievements in the implementation of the roadmap since it was launched in 2017.

He continued, “Our statistics also reveal that the average Nigerian content performance in the last five years is 44 percent which is also beyond the set targets. We want the media to give adequate attention to the federal government’s aspirations in the gas sector and the efforts by the NCDMB and other entities to support government’s objectives.

“President Muhammadu Buhari declared 2021 -2030 as Nigeria’s decade of gas and announced the federal government’s determination to fully exploit the nation’s abundant gas resources to accelerate the development of the economy. This declaration aligns fully with the rising global demand for cleaner energy sources and the demand for the reduction of global carbon emissions through the reduction in the utilization of fossil fuels. “As a responsive agency, the NCDMB has also taken deliberate steps to actualize the federal government’s declarations in gas and other aspects of the oil and gas value chain. We have partnered with credible investors to develop critical projects in the sector to take Nigeria towards the goal. In total, we have partnered with 15 firms to set up projects covering modular refining, gas processing, gas distribution, power generation, manufacturing and others.

“Seventy percent of our investments are on gas-based activities especially midstream and downstream gas. Our investments underscore the importance of gas to Nigeria’s economic sustainability apart from its role in the energy transition. We know for certain that gas can lead Nigeria to food sufficiency, industrialization, increase in gross domestic product and electric power sufficiency.

“Above all, the investments by the NCDMB are helping to create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths, catalyze the local economy and achieve the Nigerian content 10-year strategic roadmap. “Some of our gas-based projects include our partnership with Rungas to produce 1.2 million LPG composite cylinders per annum in Bayelsa and Lagos states and our collaboration with NEDO gas processing company in Kwale, Delta State for the establishment of 80 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant and a 300 million standard cubic feet per day gas gathering hub.

“The board is also working with Duport midstream to establish an energy park at Egbokor, Edo state. The park would include a 40 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant, 2,500 barrels per day modular refinery and 20 megawatts power plants.

The board partnered with the NNPC to invest in brass fertilizer and establish 10,000 tons per day methanol production plant at Odioama, Brass, Bayelsa State, just as we are investing with Triansel gas limited in Koko, Delta State to establish a 5,000 metric tons per day LPG storage and loading terminal facility. “Up north, we supported Butane energy limited to establish LPG bottling plants and depots in Abuja and 10 northern states, just as we are investing with MOB integrated services for the construction of the 500 Million tons inland LPG terminal in Dikko, Niger state. Also speaking Esueme Dan Kikile, manager media and communications said that we are generating capacity and very now and then we do something to ensure that capacities are built. I’m happy that in the last twelve months we have had a blissful working relationship with the journalists.

“I thank you for what you are doing especially in NCDMB if you do not report us the world will not see us. If you do not report us the world will not hear our performance. If you do not report the world won’t even know that we exist. I’m happy that you all hater for the engagement on how we can enhance our competencies to support Nigeria on gas economy. In 2021, the president declared 2030 as decade of gas as a time of decarbonisation and energy transition how will Nigeria get ready on that engagement. We have abundant gas resources we are supposed to be declared as a gas nation but we hear not been exploring that. “So as people who are going to report it and as people who are going to be looking at government policies and present to the public we expect that we should all sit down and discuss it.

That is why we have brought all of you together and brought the lecture to come and speak to us on how to go about and I hope that by the we close form here we would had something to go back to our various information with to report about the gas economy that Nigeria is looking at.” Delivering lectures on the topics applying various genres to oil and gas reportage linking business journalism to community concerns and editing in the age of multimedia and online news, Chido Nwakamma a lecturer from Pan African University who served as resource person stated that journalists should dig deeper into any information given out by the board. Nwakamma advised journalists that make sure that information oil companies and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry are accurate.

He argued that oil and gas industry supposed to submit a quality report concerning their activities adding that journalists in the region should report recent developments in the oil and gas industry and not reporting only press releases. He said, “Your job is to get accurate facts and details of the figures adding that load your reports with facts and figures. In your reports, you should include how many persons have been employed by these companies.

“You should also get reports about companies mobilizing people. As journalists, you should ask questions which will deepen local content. People from outside should come and ask you questions as somebody domiciled in the Niger Delta and not the other way round because they can’t be in Lagos and know what is happening in the region where you are domiciled. Your reports should carry relevant information. “Journalist should act as information intermediaries and create contents that people will want to buy into. Get to the oil companies and get more information. Business reporting works best when it is harmonized.

Make your stories clear, concise and coherent and let your stories generate solution to problems on ground.” On data driven journalism, Nwakamma said it is good to use data in reporting adding that in using data, it should be broken down for the public to understand. “Question any data given to you, scrutinize the data and get more facts. Increase abundance engagement through the social media. Focus more on solution journalism which delves into the truth. Avoid exaggeration.

Let’s report how those things will be solved. Don’t shy away from reporting the imperfection and don’t present any organization as if they have solved all the problems.” In her reaction, one of the participants at theworkshopIbibaDonPedrocomplainedthat theoilcompanieswerealwaysreluctanttogive out information to the journalists especially when it has to do with gas flare and oil spill. Narrating herordeal when shewent toSanganacommunity inBrasslocalgovernmentof Bayelsa State few months ago to get firsthand information on gas leak that occurred in that community from a Conoil facility.

She said, “Muchhasnotchangedbywaywedothingsas regards tojournalists. There is always serious wallsagainstthejournalistwheninformation is needed adding that we need more information and openness in our reportage.” Also in her reaction, this reporter (Pauline Onyibe) recalled her ordeal in the hands of those guiding an oil spill site at Zarama communality in Yenagoa local government are of the Bayelsa State.

She said, “I had gone to the spill site last year to get photographs and get information of whatactuallyhappenedbutthepeopleguiding the site didn’t allow me to take any photos except I call the Shell media person because it occurred in a shell facility. “A call was put across to the Shell media person but he said this reporter should wait. All the hours this reporter waited latter didn’t yield any fruit because he didn’t call back.”

