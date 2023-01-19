As NDDC Governing Board Begins Retreat in Uyo

The Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission( NDDC), which was inaugurated on January 4, 2023, is set to hold a retreat for all members, their aides and some key management staff of both the Commission and Ministry in Uyo Akwa Ibom State, starting from January 19, 2023.

The retreat, with the “Repositioning NDDC For Effective Service Delivery To Make A Difference”, will be declared open by the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo.

The retreat is part of efforts by the supervising Ministry to equip Board members with necessary information and tools to deliver effectively on their assignment. During their inauguration, some days back, the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, reiterated federal government’s commitment to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver on the mandate for which it was established.

According to Umana, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved a new template for the Commission focused on development of core infrastructure in the Niger Delta region.

“I had on both occasions said that under my leadership the Ministry would make a difference through Federal Government’s intervention in the Niger Delta, and that we would reposition the NDDC and put it on the path to effective execution of its mandate for the wholesome and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

“The new development design will centre on core infrastructure projects that include but are not limited to the construction of inter-state roads with the ultimate goal of transforming the Niger Delta into a regional economic hub. The inauguration of the Governing Board of the NDDC today is a major step in this new policy direction. I urge the New Board to key into the change programme from day one”. Umana stated.

Meanwhile, Umana further explained that the forensic audit ordered by government into the activities of the Commission and the subsequent publication in the media of both completed and cancelled projects under the Commission were part of the repositioning process for transparency and accountability. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana also disclosed that the government had further directed the termination of contracts for 4000 projects for non-performance based on the recommendations of the forensic auditors. Keeping to its promise of transparency, the Ministry has already published the details of 1,250 projects in the media with more to be published. Invariably, the task to continue falls on the Board.

On the other hand, the Minister mentioned that to further strengthen good governance NDDC will start the publication of a compendium of completed projects by in the first quarter of this year. When this is done, the NDDC will earn lots of support from benefitting communities, however the Board should ensure that projects in future are equitably shared among member states.

It is without doubt that, in terms of infrastructural development, the Buhari administration has bested it’s predecessors. As highlighted by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the total tally of hard infrastructure projects in various sectors delivered by this government to the Niger Delta region currently stands at 2, 786, made up of 580 delivered by the Ministry and 2, 206 by the NDDC.

The Buhari administration also performed credibly in terms of social programmes as 6, 293 women and youths were trained and empowered with cash and equipment worth N5.5 billion within the accounting period too. Each of the trainees received cash support ranging from N300,000 to N500,000 and starter-packs. Materials delivered to the trainees included tractors, tricycles, sewing, grinding and hair-dressing machines.

All in all, the retreat for the Governing Board of NDDC comes just at the right time, to prepare members of the Board for the task ahead. It opportunity to properly inform them on the new policy and development template of the region approved by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration. The new Governing Board should also use the retreat to have holistic look at impact of NDDC within the last seven years with determination to foster collaboration with the State governments of the Niger Delta region and other stakeholders to sustain development, put an end to duplication of projects in the region and forge a regional development plan.

In fact, it also believe that the retreat will give the members of the Governing Board opportunity to interact among themselves, taking notes in order to develop their work plans on the implementation of the task ahead of them.

On a final note, the Board should use the retreat to take a firm decision on allegations of irregular employment from 2019 and follow up on the ongoing personnel audit in the Commission to make sure that all cases of employment during the period under review were in accordance with extant rules and regulations of the Service.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...