As Nigeria, Egypt clash today… Eboigbe, Emeodofu, charge Eagles defenders to cage Salah

As Super Eagles open their AFCON game campaign on Tuesday against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Garoua, erstwhile Nigerian internationals Sunday Eboigbe, Tony Emeodofu, and Joseph Carlos Egharevba, have tasked Super Eagles defenders to cage Liverpool forward, Mohammed Salah.

 

The ex- Internationals who are optimistic of Eagles victory against Egypt on Tuesday, warned the likes of William Troost Ekomg, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo and others against complacency in the defence.

 

They noted that Eagles defenders need to be highly tactical in checking the runs of Mo Salah, to avoid committing penalties. According to Eboigbe,

 

“These Super Eagles are capable of beating Egypt on Tuesday. That Mo Salah is a dangerous striker does not mean Egypt are the best team on the continent. Super Eagles can over run the Pharaohs if they are determined to.

 

Almost 90% of our players are Europe-based so they know the importance of winning this first game. I have confidence in our boys that they will do very well in this biennial tournament.”
Also, ex- Nigeria junior International Tony Emeodofu aka Poropo, is worried by the absence of Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo in Eagles squad.

 

“Personally I’m not scared of the Egyptians, and I don’t think the Eagles are scared either. It is a game of 11 aside, I think the two countries will respect each other.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are not the best team in Africa, Nigeria is a big name when it comes to African football, it is going to be a tough cracker for both countries, but I see Super Eagles carrying the day at the end of regulation time.”

For Joseph Egharevba, he said: “I’m happy that Super Eagles will play their first game against Egypt on Tuesday. It is going to be a big battle for both countries.

 

In those days when the national team had players that were really men. Egypt have never been a threat to Nigerian senior national team, the name.Green Eagles in our days put fear into the minds of our opponents.”

 

