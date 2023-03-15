As Nigerian maritime domain takes new shape

The establishment of integrated national maritime surveillance, security infrastructure and acquisition of new patrol boats by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has put Nigeria on top of the chart on Port and Flag State controls in the West and Central Africa subregion within the last three years, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The passage of the Suspension of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill in 2019 has assisted Nigeria to reposition its maritime domain in West Africa in the last three years. Also, the implementation of Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, resuscitation of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) equipment and Regional Maritime Awareness Capacity (RMAC) centre have consistently impacted on the level of security in the nation’s port facilities and water channels. For instance, the Director- General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, since his appointment as the head of the agency three years ago, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in December, 2020 applauded the country’s efforts in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea Region.

Water patrol

As part of efforts to keep on securing the country’s coastal waters, he explained that two of the agency’s operational vessels, Millennia 1 and Millennium 2, would soon be deployed for patrol on Nigerian waters, adding that NIMASA had engaged the Nigerian Naval Dockyard in Lagos to repair the vessels. He added that both the vessels and five others were almost ready for deployment for enforcement for the purpose of enhancing its search and rescue operation, port and flag state administration among others. The director-general added that in the area of flag and port state administration, there was no single vessel for enforcement at the inception of his administration. However, he noted that the agency was building seven brand new bullet proofs boats in Spain, stressing that before the end of March, 2023, NIMASA would receive and commission the vessels. According to him, “as soon as the vessels are commissioned, there will be enhanced enforcement performance and we plan to divide the use of the vessels; not only in Lagos, but also to other zones of the agency. All these will cater for the issue of safety.

Attacks

Prior to this development, Jamoh explained that attacks on vessels on the Nigerian waterways had made stakeholders in the global maritime sector to declare Nigeria waters as the worst to navigate on, saying that the situation led to the establishment of the Deep Blue Sea Project to tackle the menace. He noted: “This led to the establishment of the Deep Blue Sea Project which made use of the land, air and sea assets. This led to the use of the Nigerian Navy Platform on land, we have 16 armoured vehicles specially built to take care of creeks. “In the whole world, Nigerian creeks are the biggest and most dangerous terrain to penetrate. That was where the men of the underworld hide and launch consistent attacks on the vessels. They kidnap people in the process and hide them in the creeks.” Jamoh stressed that the armoured vehicles were built specially to enter the creeks to fish out the criminals and their victims, adding that agency had the Command and the Command Centre which enables its personnel to see any target on the sea throughout the day and night. He said: “Apart from that, we have the sea platforms which constitute two special mission vessels which have the capacity to stay on the high sea for almost three days without refuelling. “As of 2020, Nigeria was recording one attack of vessels per day. However by February 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that only NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy should provide security on the nation’s territorial waters. All the platforms were handed over to the Nigerian Navy, Air force and the Army. By the quarter of 2021, we have achieved the milestone. “We reduced the attacks, from one per day to one per month. I am happy to announce to this committee, that we have not had a single attack since the third quarter of 2021 to date. “In addition to that, the international community in March this year, saved Nigeria from the stigma of having the most dangerous water to trade. We have succeeded exceedingly with the implementation of the Deep Blue Sea Project with some foreign countries already supporting us in recognition of our success story.” As of today, he explained that NIMASA had secured convictions under this Act to serve as a deterrent to would be criminals.

Port State Control

While exercising its Port State Control (PSC) in 2021, the director-general said that no fewer than 676 vessels were inspected in the country, explaining that 510 inspection was executed in 2020. He said: “The agency carried out 525 port state inspection in 2017; 659 in 2018, leading to 35per increase; 725 inspections were carried in 2019, amounting to 10per cent increase against that of the previous year. In 2019, the agency performed a total of 2,580 flag state Inspections representing 2,123 renewal inspections, 276 condition survey and 181 Random Flag State Surveys (RFSS). This showed a 49per cent increase from the 1,737 total FSI carried out in 2018 comprising 1,241 Flag State Renewal Inspections (FSRI).”

Maritime protection

In addition, Jamoh explained that NIMASA had developed measures to protect the marine environment from impact of shipping activities. He listed the measures to include taking steps to ensure ships comply with the IMO 0.5 per cent sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships, delineating emission control and slow steaming areas in the nation’s seaports and its approaches and establishing a National Technical Committee on Green House Gas emission reduction and decarbonisation, adding that the country would adopt a National Action Plan in 2023 that will ensure that the committee would be strengthened and tasked to develop a clear and achievable plan.

Last line

There is need by the agency to intensify efforts on capacity building in order to consolidate its achievement.

