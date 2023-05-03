As Nigerians await another interregnum

A t the moment, every dick and harry domiciled in Nigeria is apparently well in- formed concerning how critical the current state of the nation is, especially as regards the political circle.

The Nigerian 1999 Constitution, as amended, boldly stipulates that every elected political leader in the country shall reign in his/her office for a period of four years, upon which fresh elections would be conducted by the electoral umpire to usher in another set of elected leaders. Since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1999 with the emergence of Olusegun Obasanjo as the first democratically-elected President in the era, the country would be witnessing its sixth interregnum on May 29, 2023, meaning literally that the ongoing republic has graciously clocked twenty four. The fifth interregnum saw the enthronement of Muhammadu Buhari for his 2nd term in office and the fourth democratically-elected President in this era.

The 6th transition is expected to usher a fresh individual as President. The outgoing administration was predicated on a change mantra with its prime intention of ending corruption, insecurity and revamping the overall economy of the country. Nigeria as a country has really gone a long way, both in politics and life generally. Her contemporary democratic system has equally covered a tremendous distance thus far having transcended to the point of witnessing five different interregnums.

Nigeria truly deserves some tangible accolades having proceeded this far and been able to sustain a system of government that’s much and widely celebrated across the global community. She has indeed done novel in the eyes of the discerning onlookers. But how prepared and keen are the teeming Nigerians to continue enjoying this democracy?

This is a question every concerned mind would like to ask. One may equally ask; is democracy actually enjoyable?

The candid answer to the latter is Yes. Democracy is arguably enjoyable in all ramifications, because its elements are unequalled compared to other systems of government. It has been popularly opined in various climes that the worst democracy is better than the best autocracy, among others. Aside the key rudimentary features, such as freedom of speech and the right to elect a leader of your choice, and what have you, that make a democratic pattern very unique, it’s the only system that imbues the people with the power to enthrone and recall any elected officer, as the case may be. Beside all these beauties, the greatest of all lies in governance.

Democracy ably allocates power to the people to decide the type of governance to be instituted in their respective climes or jurisdictions. Hence, institution of good or bad governance mainly depends on the people. The aforementioned facts indicate that the people possess the power to repulse any despotic government as it pleases them. Several occurrences, both in the past and present, have showcased that the beauty of democracy is unparalleled and unquantifiable.

However, the citizenry cannot smoothly sustain democracy by talking down on their leaders. As much as we perceive unfair or uncalled leadership, it’s as well pertinent to acknowledge that a redress cannot be actualized by tendering destructive criticism or other related reactions. As Nigeria is about to witness another interregnum at this critical time, every facet – to include the government, the governed and the onlookers – is expected to keenly and painstakingly embrace a re-think in all their doings towards meaningfully contributing their respective quotas in the days ahead.

The best thing that would happen to any leader is to be widely celebrated while in office and having left the arena. It’s worth noting that no leader can receive such manner of encomium from the followers if he fails to lead sincerely and passionately. Leadership pays only when the leader extract any element of prank from his day-to-day leadership stride. So, if a certain leader truly wants to be loved by the people, he must endeavour to unconditionally carry everyone along in his scheme of work. On the other hand, follower ship equally pays only when the follower extract any form of partisanship in his/her daily doings. It takes the candid efforts of both the leaders and the followers to bring the anticipated good governance. On their part, the onlookers who may not be citizens of the country or society, are also expected to remain rational and impartial at all times. As they make effort to contribute their quota, they mustn’t come up with anything targeted to disrupt the existing peace or that would bring disunity among the entire citizens/residents.

As Nigerians collectively await another set of leadership, I urge the incoming Leader to strictly focus on national issues or matters that would critically help to strengthen national unity. He ought to be able to eject sycophants or bad bloods from his team in its entirety.

Similarly, the president must equip his caucus with good number of eligible technocrats – who must be truly Nigerians – to enable him aptly pilot the craft to the desired destination. He should therefore endeavour to consolidate on the good works done by his predecessor, and not hesitate to jettison the ones reckoned to be bad.

For Nigeria to get and remain better, we all must be ready to tell ourselves nothing but the truth. So, as I candidly congratulate Nigerians for their resilience and patriotism, I enjoin the upcoming President to take into cognizance that Nigerians are earnestly in need of nothing less than gold. In view of this, he shouldn’t be reminded that this is the time to face the reality squarely. Think about it!