…as NSCDC wages war against adulterated fuel

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has warned against the selling of adulterated fuel in the state. NSCDC Commandant, Agboola Sunday, gave the warning yesterday while welcoming executives of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) at the Civil Defence Village, Ilesa Road, Osogbo, Osun State. Sunday, who charged fuel dealers on the need for them to desist from selling adulterated fuel, emphasised on the negative effect of such fuel on their vehicles’ engines. According to him, the meeting with the executive of the NUPENG is part of the efforts being made by the body and the command to mitigate the menace of adulterated fuel in the country.

 

