News

…as Odii asks court to stop PDP, INEC from conducting fresh primaries

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The winner of Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship primaries, Chief Chukwuma Odii, has approached a Federal High Court in Abakaliki to stop the National Working Committee of the party from conducting any other primaries in the state. Odii sued the PDP and INEC seeking for an interim order restraining the party from cancelling or tampering with the results of the primary in which he was declared winner. He also sought an order restraining PDP from refusing to transmit his name as the governorship candidate of the party to INEC.

Odii further prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining PDP from rescheduling or conducting fresh governorship primaries in the state. He further urged the court to restrain INEC from monitoring any other governorship primary in the state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. But the court refused to grant an order stopping the PDP from conducting fresh governorship primaries in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Jonathan to Nigerians: We must not give up

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…says journey to nationhood laced with mixed fortunes Immediate past President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described the nation’s journey to nationhood as mixed fortunes. He, however, said Nigerians should not give up, no matter the challenges. Jonathan, in a statement to mark Nigeria’s 60th independent, called for the commitment of all citizens to build a […]
News

NMA sad over killing of Akunyili’s husband

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said it is saddened by the gruesome murder of one of its member, Dr. Chike J Akunyili (Agbalanze), who was the widower of Prof Dora Akunyili, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The NMA called on federal and state governments […]
News Top Stories

Constitution review: NASS urged to approve state police, devolution of powers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Senate and House of Representatives committees on the review of the 1999 Constitution have been called upon to make provision for the creation of state police and devolution of powers in the on-going amendment exercise.   It has also been advised to make provisions detailing the implementation of the autonomy of state legislatures.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica