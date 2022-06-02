…as Odii asks court to stop PDP, INEC from conducting fresh primaries

The winner of Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship primaries, Chief Chukwuma Odii, has approached a Federal High Court in Abakaliki to stop the National Working Committee of the party from conducting any other primaries in the state. Odii sued the PDP and INEC seeking for an interim order restraining the party from cancelling or tampering with the results of the primary in which he was declared winner. He also sought an order restraining PDP from refusing to transmit his name as the governorship candidate of the party to INEC.

Odii further prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining PDP from rescheduling or conducting fresh governorship primaries in the state. He further urged the court to restrain INEC from monitoring any other governorship primary in the state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. But the court refused to grant an order stopping the PDP from conducting fresh governorship primaries in the state.

