…as Ortom urges leaders to defend Nigeria

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state yesterday stressed the need for political lead-ers, irrespective of their political affiliation to work together to salvage Nigeria. Ortom stated this at the launching of the Solomon Lar Leadership Institute and presentation of the autobiography of the late nationalist titled, “Chronicles of the Rainbow” at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Abuja.

The governor said: “Let nobody deceive anyone that it is well with Nigeria. Nigeria is sick. All is not well with our country. Nigeria is on oxygen and all hands on deck for us to salvage this country.” In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom stressed the need for all leaders to redeem the country. He said: “We need to work together. President Buhari cannot do it alone. We must join hands with him by telling him the truth. “The Speaker House of Representatives or the Senate President cannot do it alone. The governors cannot do it alone.”

 

