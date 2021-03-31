News

As per Camilo Doumat, eCommerce is the biggest disruptor of the 21st Century

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Armed with a winning mentality, fearlessness, and undeterred focus to fulfill his dreams, Camilo Doumat has turned his life around and achieved success at a young age. Today, Camilo is a renowned e-commerce success.

Being successful at a young age is no easy feat and it doesn’t mean that there weren’t challenges to get through. Camilo, better known as ‘Parteface’, was born in Venezuela and he began his first business at 16 years of age where he sold phones online. His passion for online businesses has followed him since he was a young man.

One of his biggest dreams was to be able to create a business that allows him to be his own boss and work from anywhere in the world while enjoying financial freedom. He has achieved every part of that dream at 25 and is an inspiration to many people who are struggling to establish their businesses.

Camilo has toughed many challenges in his life; his business didn’t take off as he’d hoped in Venezuela and he was once a victim of a kidnapping. As a result of these challenges, he made the decision to move to the US where he would combine his love for computers and passion for selling online and put it into practice.

He is now a notable figure in the world of e-commerce, having managed to turn over 7 million dollars in a year and two months. He has made 1.3 million dollars in a month and over $100k in a single day.

Owing to his success in the business, Camilo is now working towards helping others achieve what he has managed to achieve in his career so far. One of the main things he emphasizes is that, even though entrepreneurship can be and is dangerous, it can radically change your life forever. People need to persevere through challenges and fears and have a winning mentality in order to achieve their dreams and attain financial freedom.

Camilo loves exotic cars; he owns two Lamborghinis, and he loves watches as well. He is financially free to work from anywhere in the world as long as he has a computer with him. It is worth celebrating that he encountered and faced countless obstacles in his journey in the e-commerce world.

According to Camilo, the secret to success in the e-commerce world is to work on your website or online store as if you were to buy from it yourself so that it can give confidence to the buyer to make a purchase. He is now an expert in creating, promoting, and growing internet brands.

Given his humble beginnings and how far he’s come now, Camilo Doumat just might be the inspiration you need to turn your life around. Look forward to his Mastermind Project that begins in January 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Internal security: We arrested 21, 296 criminal suspects im 2020 – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police, Monday, said a total of 21, 296 suspected armed bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers and other criminal elements were arrested across the country last year. Also in 2020, the Force noted that at least 3, 347 firearms, including AK-47 and AK-49 rifles, were recovered, alongside 960 vehicles, which included Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen and […]
News

US presidential election: What to still expect

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As Americans and the world expect the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in United States, a Professor of Political Science and Executive Dean for Public Policy and Public Service at Hofstra University, Meena Bose, has listed other important timelines that remain in the 2020 electioneering process. US President Donald Trump and his challenger, […]
News

Tinubu: War against insurgents requires strong efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that Nigeria requires putting up stronger efforts in the counterinsurgency war, if it must defeat the Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North-East region of the country. This assertion came as Tinubu commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica