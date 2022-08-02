Metro & Crime

..as rain wreaks havoc, destroys houses, properties worth millions of naira

Ola James Scores of buildings have been destroyed in parts of Delta State following a heavy down pour that ravaged the areas since last week. Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the oil city of Warri and environs were seriously affected, rendering the popular Marine Quarters a no go area.

 

Besides, reptiles of various species are scaring residents away from their homes. Also badly affected is the popular Enerhen junction, where hundreds of motorists have been trapped for days now.

 

In Ughelli, some major streets  have also become no go areas since one week, just as farmers, motorists are finding it difficult to go about their normal businesses. Sapele, one of the major towns in the area is also affected as the major means of transportation were also affected.

 

Further investigation revealed that the situation is worse in riverine areas of the state, as the riverine dwellers are finding it extremely difficult to travel to up land to go about their normal trade.

 

Majority of the victims have called on the state government to come to their rescue by working on the gutters and culvert to ease the situation.

 

