…as Senate insists on credible elections

The Senate, yesterday, told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that it would have no excuse to deliver credible elections to Nigerians in the forthcoming general elections. The apex legislative Assembly stated that since funds and materials needed for smooth conduct of the elections had been provided by the executive in collaboration with the legislature, there should be no room for any excuse from the electoral umpire. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stated this in his speech to mark the resumption of plenary after the Christmas and New Year recess.

He charged the electoral body to be on top of its game to ensure that the February 2023 polls meet the expectations of Nigerians. “INEC has gotten everything it has asked for, from the legislature to aid the conduct of a credible election and as such excuses will not be condoned,” he said.

