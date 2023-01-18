News

…as Senate insists on credible elections

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that it would have no excuse to deliver credible elections to Nigerians in the forthcoming general elections. The apex legislative Assembly stated that since funds and materials needed for smooth conduct of the elections had been provided by the executive in collaboration with the legislature, there should be no room for any excuse from the electoral umpire. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stated this in his speech to mark the resumption of plenary after the Christmas and New Year recess.

He charged the electoral body to be on top of its game to ensure that the February 2023 polls meet the expectations of Nigerians. “INEC has gotten everything it has asked for, from the legislature to aid the conduct of a credible election and as such excuses will not be condoned,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Godwin Maduka favoured to become next Anambra Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Many people would ponder with much gusto why a nobleman like Dr. Godwin Maduka; a world-renounced medical expert, businessman and astute philanthropist would walk down the path in the murky waters of Politics; a game perceived to be dirty by many. For those wondering why he delved into active politics in Nigeria is engineered […]
News

APC NWC: No zoning yet, says Akpanudoudehe

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denounced zoning the National Working Committee (NWC) positions. The Secretary of the Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, made the denouncement after their meeting. It was reported that the Caretaker Committee had zoned the National Chairmanship to the North Central, while the National Secretary […]
News

Buhari urges NASRDA to resolve security challenges, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the management of the nation’s space agency, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), to deploy technology in resolving the challenges of insecurity, communication and others. President Buhari also directed the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, to submit the revised roadmap for implementation of National Space policy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica