News

…as Senate vetoes N819.5bn 2022 supplementary budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday passed the 2022 supplementary budget of N819.5 billion requested by President Muhammadu Buhari last week. It also approved the extension of the implementation of the 2022 capital projects from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. In his letter to Senate President Ahmad Lawn, Buhari explained that the supplementary budget was to fix the critical infrastructure destroyed by floods. According to him, the money is meant for the capital expenditure component of the 2022 budget with an attendant increase of deficit to N8.17 trillion. Buhari pointed out that the supplementary budget would be financed by additional domestic borrowings.

Presenting the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Chairman Jibrin Barau noted that the supplementary budget was for the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, FCT and Works. Barau explained that the breakdown of the supplementary budget as passed by the Senate indicated that N69 billion was for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; N704 billion for Works and Housing; N15.5 billion for Water Resources while N30 billion was earmarked for FCT, to address critical infrastructure destroyed by floods.

In line with provisions of Clause 12 of the Appropriation Act and Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution stipulating 12 calendar months for the implementation of the national budget in any fiscal year, supposed to end on December 31, 2022, having started on January 1, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SERAP drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila to court over failure to probe missing N4.1bn NASS funds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has sued the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila over their failure to probe alleged missing N4.1 billion public fund budgeted for the National Assembly. The suit followed the publication of the annual audited report for 2016 in which the […]
News

Don’t act on Dan Orbih’s suspension, Abuja Court orders PDP

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from giving effect to the suspension of the party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Dan Orbih. The trial judge, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, in a ruling gave an interim order, restraining the PDP from acting on the said suspension pending the determination […]
News Top Stories

Prophetess, woman sentenced to life over killer love potion in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced one Prophetess Edina Lovely-Worleru to life imprisonment for preparing a love potion for her client, one Onyaema Bright Worlu, who laced the concoction in a meal that poisoned and killed her lover, Isreal Georgewil. The trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, while delivering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica