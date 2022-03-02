As South South journalists once more benefit from NCDMB’s yearly media workshop

In every strata of the society, building of capacity is always a welcomed development. Capacity building helps one to be more efficient in whatever one is doing. And that is why the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has taken it upon itself to build the capacity of journalists at least on a yearly basis.

Recently the Board once again gathered a host of journalists from the South South region in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to again build their capacities especially as the world evolves. Of course that of the South South was one of the regions where the workshop took place as it also took place in all the regions including Abuja.

To be fair to the Board, it is trying in that aspect as it also builds the capacity of the youths, empowers them, offers them scholarships, offers them job opportunities among other things especially those of the Niger Delta region. But that does not mean that they have totally achieved all the purpose by which the Board was domiciled in the South South region as some pockets of misunderstanding that always lead to protests are sometimes witnessed. One of them was the protest that took place a few months back where some Bayelsa youths from the host communities youths barricaded the premises of the Board for some weeks because according to the youths, the Board promised to train them on some skills which incidentally took place in almost other regions but did not take place in their locality because of some anomalies from whose angle it was not made clear.

Even then the youths of the host communities lamented that they were shortchanged while the management of the Board said they did the right thing. However, the NCDMB has impacted on the lives of many Niger Deltans and in Bayelsa State where the headquarters is domiciled.

Since its establishment in 2010 by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act primarily to drive the development of the oil and industry, review and approve Nigerian content plan, supervise, coordinate, monitor and implement Nigerian content and carry out other related matters and to deepen Nigerian content in the petroleum industry, there have been series of activities going on there which have of course added more value to the people of the region and to Nigeria as a whole. And that is why journalists last month also benefited from the benevolence although that capacity building seems to have become a yearly activity at least for now.

Addressing the journalists at the media workshop, NCDMB described the media as a critical tool used in promoting the development of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry. With the theme, sustaining Nigerian content amidst shifting energy landscape, the role of the media, NCDMB disclosed that oil and gas will remain a dominant source of energy before the 2060 target date for zero carbon emissions. Patrick Obah, Director, Research, Planning and Statistics at NCDMB, who represented Simbi Wabote the Executive Secretary of the Board, said that as international players, further investments in oil and gas and local players will also have opportunities. He said: “NCDMB’s mandate of encouraging the participation of Nigerians in the oil and gas sector remains more relevant amidst the global push for cleaner energy.

“The choice of gas as Nigeria’s transition energy source is a patriotic one. Despite the obvious advantage of oil to coal, most developed countries still run coal fired power plants till date.” Wabote said: “It is in Nigeria’s strategic interest to develop its abundant energy resources especially gas. NCDMB is pioneering a new era in promoting market and de-mand driven research domiciled in Nigeria. “NCDMB has commenced the deployment of the $50 million it set aside for research and development.

Some of the search products are nearing commercialization.” In his welcome remarks, Ginah Ginah, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination, NCDMB, enlisted the support of the media for Nigeria content act 2010 urging the media to assume the role of whistle-blowers as it engages in investigative journalism to spotlight any breach of the Nigerian content law. Since inception in 2010, Ginah said the board had identified the media as one of the most important stakeholders adding that the responsibility of the journalist was enormous and so must constantly learn to be in a position to inform the world. “This collaboration is even more important as the world moves towards an energy transition which is likely to impact Nigeria’s economy.” The workshop had Patrick Daziba, who taught on research and development as a pathway for deepening Nigerian content implementation. He identified research and development as a tool that enables new products and services to survive the growth of a business and keep them competitive amongst other industry players. He said: “NCDMB developed her 10 year R&D road map which is worth emulating by other agencies.

Infrastructure and funding are the key drivers to research and development. “NCDMB has equally identified five key setertiary institutions that are partners with the board in the areas of R&D.” Also teaching on retooling competence for changing media landscape, Aniefiok Udoudo, one of the resource persons, urged journalists to brace up and acquaint themselves with requisite skills for the media convergence. Udoudo, Head of Department of Linguistics and Communications at the University of Port Harcourt, observed that the journalist was an indispensable part of the society on whom everyone depends on for enlightenment.

He said: “When a doctor makes a mistake, he kills one person but when a journalist makes a mistake, he or she kills an entire society. “Present day technology has emerged over time and it is still evolving in today’s journalism practice. Although print, radio and television were the bedrock of the media in the past, today we are in a digital era which is a convergence of all.”

He enjoined journalists to keep reading and researching, adding that it is the only way they will remain relevant to the society and masses at large. He enjoined them to invest in new technologies to conform to the new and emerging technologies. Professor Chijioke Nwaozuzu, Director Emerald Energy Institute, University of Port Harcourt, in the third presentation tagged: ‘Dissecting the petroleum industry Act (PIA)’, noted that the PIA has created a peaceful co-existence between host communities and operating companies.

He, however, urged operating companies to ensure that their impact is felt at the grassroots level by their host communities. Faulting a section of the act, called the ‘Frontier Funds’, he said that it remains a contentious issue yet to be clarified adding that there is a need for these host communities to have real infrastructural development like access to quality schools, markets, clear water sewage disposal system road and bridges among other things.

However, Nwaozuzu said section104 of the PIA (gas flaring penalties in chapter 2 part ii, administration of upstream petroleum operations environment) stated that money received from gas flaring penalties by the Commission under this section shall be for the purpose of environmental remediation and relief of the host communities of the settlors on where the penalties are levied.

But he regretted that there was no provision on how the state government or host communities can access the fund adding that: “There needs to be a reflection of the fact that the population actually affected receive some benefits from the penalty as well as the state and local governments.

