…As stakeholders dissect FG’s Energy Transition Plan

The launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan by the Federal Government has been assessed by industry operators, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Multinationals, experts and operators in the Nigerian oil and gas sector have commended the launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan by the Federal Government on August 24, 2022. The plan was launched by Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Right signals to investors

The founder of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, said the plan would send the right signals to investors, adding that, hopefully, it would inspire more countries to join ahead of COP 2027. He added that Bloomberg Philanthropies would invest in countries with major clean energy potential, including Nigeria and would help 10 countries with enormous clean energy potential to avoid coal and accelerate the energy transition.

He said: “It’s great to see Nigeria step up, with the big ambitious plan. “Moving to a net zero economy will bring economic net benefits for Nigerians.

Government can’t do it alone and Bloomberg Philanthropies will work with public and private sector partners to fight climate change, improve public health and create jobs in Nigeria. “Your plan is sending the right signals to investors and we hope it will inspire more countries to join ahead of COP 2027.”

Also, oil company stakeholders during a strategic international annual conference 2022 by the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) lauded the energy transition plan. The theme of the conference was: “Energy Transition: Shaping the future of Nigeria’s energy industry, an appraisal of Petroleum Industry Act, evolving benefits and challenges.”

Chevron, ExxonMobil speak

Mr. Rick Kennedy, Chairman/ MD, Chevron Nigeria Limited, represented by the company’s Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Victor Anyaebudike, canvassed the energy transition. He said that the global energy landscape had experienced substantial changes over the years with expectations of more changes in the future.

According to him, in all these, Nigeria is endowed with the necessary requirements for a growing and sustainable energy industry, which includes large hydrocarbon reserves (including abundant gas resources), growing demand for energy, and a large population of young, talented human resources.

He said that to sustain economic growth, which has raised the quality of life for millions of people around the world, what was needed is a competitive environment to produce energy that is affordable, reliable and ever cleaner to enable human progress.

Kennedy said: “Recently, Nigeria launched its ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, under the theme: Towards a gas-powered economy by 2030,’ that will work with the National Gas Expansion Programme in increasing gas production.

“CNL supports this key step toward helping utilise Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources for the benefit of the nation.” The Manager, Media and Communications, ExxonMobil, Mr Oge Udeagha, said energy transition was laudable, adding that it was important to ensure that Nigeria becomes the destination of choice for sustainable oil and gas investment.

He said it was not palatable that Nigeria attracted just about four per cent of oil and gas investments in Africa over some years.

Falcon Corporation MD’s opinion

Managing Director, Falcon Corporation, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, said it was imperative to position Nigeria from an energy security point of view. She noted that the population dynamics of the country made this even more critical, adding that the country had people with most skills and, therefore, has a high capacity to react and adapt.

She said the Petroleum Industry Act had been great legislation that industry players expected for a couple of decades and that the industry received it with great excitement. She said there were opportunities in the energy transition strategy but advocated that it should be done in such a way that everybody should get value across the chain.

She said: “There is the need to have a collaborative effort between government and the private sector in terms of addressing issues around security because investor confidence is key. “Human capacity is key. We have competent and qualified human resources, but we must retain them. There should be a robust basket of opportunities where young people can find areas of expression within the industry.”

Heritage Oil Ltd CEO Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Oil Limited and Heritage Operational Services Limited, Ado Oseragbaje, said it was important for leaders in the energy industry, policymakers, regulators and other key stakeholders in the industry to exchange thoughts on critical matters affecting the industry as well as evolving effective ideas for advancing the development of the industry.

He stated that the world seeks to transition to net zero emission in 2050 and the Nigerian energy industry should continue to engage to identify its place in the global scheme of things.

He said: “The conversation of the energy transition has many faces for our country. Transitioning from one form of energy to a cleaner form, transitioning from one form of industry governance to another, and transitioning from one fiscal regime to another as well as the key issue of transitioning from one form of stakeholder engagement paradigm to another as represented by the statutory provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021.

“As Africa’s largest economy and the 6th largest exporter of crude oil in the world, we cannot over discuss these subjects that portend significant implications for the industry which is the mainstay of our economy.”

Stakeholders’ needs should be met —WEOG

Chairperson, Programmes and Training, International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas, Mrs Caroline Egejuru, said the energy transition plan was a very laudable programme, adding that the FG did very well by launching it. She said: “We are overripe for the energy transition. We have spent many years trying to put this document together and all the investments that would have come to the country via the World Bank were lost.

“We got only four per cent from what is due to us if we have passed that Petroleum Industry Bill earlier. “The area that the PIA addressed in Nigeria is the gas. The downstream sector is taken care of in this project. The way forward will be that the regulatory framework will be set up in such a way that all the stakeholders that are involved will be consulted.

“There should be a consultation to ensure that all stakeholders’ needs are met at the end of the day, that the pricing will be fair.” The Nigeria Energy Transition Plan embodies Nigeria’s pathway to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, and the country’s leadership role in enabling a just and equitable climate future for Africa, with the ultimate objective of mobilising the finance required to jumpstart implementation of the plan. It also itemises Nigeria’s commitment and ambition to achieving carbon neutrality while also ending energy poverty, which will lift 100 million people out of poverty, drive economic growth, and bring modern energy services to the entire population.

The plan aims to create awareness to drive demand in other African countries by emphasising the need for data-driven countrylevel energy transition plans in order to achieve a just, inclusive and equitable energy transition for all ahead of the ‘African COP’ hosted by Egypt.

It also targets to mobilise new partners by showcasing existing support for data-driven energy transition planning from international partners, including Sustainable Energy for All, The World Bank, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

Osinbajo explains transition plan

Osinbajo, during the launch of the plan, said Nigeria would need to spend $410 billion above business as usual spending to deliver the transition plan by 2060, which, he noted, translated to about $10 billion per year. He warned that the average $3 billion per year investment in renewable energy recorded for the whole of Africa between 2000 and 2020 would certainly not suffice.

He said that the inter-ministerial energy transition implementation working group, which he chairs currently, had engaged with partners to secure an initial $10 billion support package ahead of COP 27 along the lines of the South African just energy transition partnership, which was announced at COP 26 in Glasgow.

He said: “Significantly today, we are also launching an innovative result-based finance programme that focuses specifically on scaling up electricity access for productive uses. The universal energy facility will provide grant payment to enable solar companies to expand their operations to small and medium-sized enterprises across Nigeria while crowding in additional private capital. “We are hopeful that investors in the global community, particu

larly in the lead up to COP 27 will recognise the immense opportunities and potential for impacts on the African continent. Working together, we can make this moment count for Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.”

Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, gave details of the additional financial requirement as $150 billion net expenses in improving generation capacity, $135 billion on building transmission and distribution infrastructure, $79 billion on developing clean, cooking solutions, $21 billion on de-carbonising industry and $12 billion on transport and another $12 billion on oil and gas decarbonisation.

She added that Nigeria needed to crowd in about $10 billion per annum until 2060 to deliver the additional funding required for implementing Nigeria’s energy transition plan.

According to the United Nations, net zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere, by oceans and forests for instance. Ahmed said: “The Energy Transition Plan that we are launching today is bold, ambitious and has the potential to generate monumental impact across the nation.

“However, it is important to highlight that this additional plan requires significant financial support. According to the plan, delivery of Nigeria’s net zero targets requires spending $1.9trillion up to 2060 including $410 billion above business as usual.

“This additional financial requirement breaks down to $150 billion net expenses in improving generation capacity, $135 billion on building transmission and distribution infrastructure, $79 billion on developing clean, cooking solutions, $21 billion on decarbonising industry and $12 billion on transport and another $12 billion on oil and gas decarbonisation. “We will need to crowd in about $10 billion per annum till 2060 to deliver the additional funding required for implementing Nigeria’s energy transition plan.

“Access to finance remains the biggest challenge for accelerating climate and development action in Africa, At COP 26 in Glasgow, G7 nations announced $8.5 billion South Africa Just Energy Transition partnership to support the nation’s coal phase-out. We hope this fact sets the precedence for clean energy offer to developing countries and imaging markets like Nigeria.

“A green energy package should offer at least $10 billion per year over the next two decades to aid the delivery of energy transition goals.”

The minister said it was a welcome development that the European Union decided to recognise natural gas as a green investment opportunity earlier this year. Ahmed said: “For our part, the government of Nigeria is implementing several sector reforms. Nigeria has developed data-driven pathways, and we seek finance commitment and support from the international community to transition justly and equitable.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...