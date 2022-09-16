News

…as state warns of environmental threat in 5 LGs

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday warned residents of Apapa, Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki and Badagry Local Government Areas of the dangers of living in unclean environments. The permanent secretary of the Office of Environmental Services in the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, disclosed this at a meeting at the Lagos State University, LASU. Gaji, who was represented by Dr. Hassan Sanuth stated; “Communities in Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, and Apapa are vulnerable and sensitive to these prevailing environmental issues, as danger looms if the human attitude towards the environment is not appropriately checked.”

 

