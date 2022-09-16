…as state warns of environmental threat in 5 LGs

The Lagos State government yesterday warned residents of Apapa, Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki and Badagry Local Government Areas of the dangers of living in unclean environments. The permanent secretary of the Office of Environmental Services in the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, disclosed this at a meeting at the Lagos State University, LASU. Gaji, who was represented by Dr. Hassan Sanuth stated; “Communities in Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, and Apapa are vulnerable and sensitive to these prevailing environmental issues, as danger looms if the human attitude towards the environment is not appropriately checked.”
Related Articles
Ukraine conflict: Don’t help Russia, US warns China
The US says China will face harsh “consequences” if it aids Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, according to US media reports. Unnamed officials reportedly told multiple US news outlets that Russia asked China to provide military assistance after it began the invasion, reports the BBC. The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was […]
JOHESU, AHPA issue new 15-day strike notice to FG
The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have issued a fresh 15- day strike notice to the Federal Government. This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Expanded National Exucutive Council (NEC) Emergency Meeting of JOHESU which held via zoom and physical attendance at […]
Sanwo-Olu names Gbagada Housing Estate after Ndubuisi Kanu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday named the state Housing Estate in Gbagada after the late leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd). He said the Gbagada Estate, which is expected to be commissioned later this year was named after Rear Admiral […]
