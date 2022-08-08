… as Supreme Court Justice accuses leaders of ineptitude

Newly elevated Justice of the Supreme Court, Emmanuel Akumaye Agim, has regretted that political leaders in Cross River State have failed the people in the discharge of their duties. Speaking briefly after a thanksgiving mass at Saint PatrickCatholicChurch, Ikot Ansa in Calabar, Agim said he was simply privileged to serve as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. “Coming together to be happy that someone is successful is worth mentioning. It is the hand of God, not man’s doing. I am privileged, for God to say I am going to be a point of contact. I did not achieve anything, it is God. “So much has been said and titles, and positions given, but those aren’t achievements. It is what you use those positions and titles to do that is achievement, either to improve or demean humanity.”

