As telecom industry moves towards 6G

N o doubt, the wireless telecom domain across the globe is currently exploiting the numerous technical potentials embedded in the newly introduced Fifth-Generation (5G) network. Though the 5G is still in its early days and the full potential of the technology is far from being realized, especially in countries like Nigeria and what have you, the mobile industry is already preparing for what comes next given the typical 10-year technology cycle.

The above clause signifies that some key stakeholders in the mobile space have already been strategizing on the needed efforts to guarantee invention of Sixth Generation (6G) wireless network in no distant time.

While 5G promises download speeds many times faster than current speeds offered by 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks and significantly lower latency times, 6G is set to raise the bar even higher, with much faster speeds and increased bandwidth to keep consumers more connected than ever before.

According to the Global System for Mobile telecommunications Association (GSMA), there has been a flurry of announcements related to 6G in recent months, with governments and industry players outlining plans to move the concept beyond just a vision to identify use cases and roadmaps. GSMA disclosed that the ITU-R 6G Vision Group had been tasked with defining the technology and its capabilities as the industry moves towards 6G standardization. It also added that Orange had already laid out its view of future 6G use cases, coupled with holoportation and large-scale digital twin technology.

In the Mobile Economy Report 2022 authored by GSMA, recently released to the public domain, the body informed that the government in China plans to prioritize development of 6G to 2025 in a bid to make the network part of its wider digital strategy in the global telecommunication space.

According to it, in North America, the Next G Alliance has started working groups on the 6G roadmap and ‘Green G’, which was reportedly focused on achieving energy efficiency within the said space in the nearest future.

GSMA further disclosed that the University of Texas in the United States of America (USA) had already launched a 6G-research centre (6G@UT) with the support of AT&T, Samsung, Qualcomm, Nvidia and InterDigital, adding that Oppo had established a research team to conduct preliminary research on 6G technology.

The report claimed that MIT and Ericsson had entered into a research collaboration to design new hardware for 5G and 6G networks. “It is worth mentioning that the mobile industry is currently focused on 5G deployments and use cases, despite the growing enthusiasm and commitment to 6G.

“Since it takes nearly a decade to move from research to commercialization, today’s 6G discussions are timely and necessary to ensure equal opportunities and a global approach to 6G standardization and development.” GSMA noted.

GSMA, which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting over 750 operators with nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, disclosed that 5G had become mainstream in many pioneer markets, notably China, South Korea and the USA, and was making considerable progress elsewhere.

According to it, at the end of 2021, 176 mobile operators in 70 markets around the world had launched commercial 5G services; this includes 68 operators that offer 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. The body noted that 5G adoption was rising and would reach double-digit figures this year, on average. “Momentum has been boosted by a number of factors, including the economic recovery from the pandemic, rising 5G handset sales, network coverage expansions and overall marketing efforts. “For example, Samsung has revealed that it expects 5G smartphones to account for more than half of all smartphone sales in its portfolio in 2022.” it stated. GSMA went ahead to hint that a new wave of 5G rollouts in large markets with modest income levels, such as Brazil, Indonesia and India, could further incentivise the mass production of more affordable 5G devices to cater for consumers in lower-income brackets. It noted that this could equally drive the development of new 5G applications for consumers and enterprises in emerging markets.

The telecoms association said this was significant, given that the majority of 5G applications and use cases to date had been focused on more advanced markets. Meanwhile, GSMA further hinted that the average retail price for a 5G phone had now fallen below $500, with devices under $150 available from some vendors, such as Realme.

“This bodes well for 5G adoption in less wealthy markets and opens the door to innovative services built around the technology.” it stressed. The 6G network will operate by using signals at the higher end of the radio spectrum. It is too early to approximate 6G data rates, but some researchers have suggested that a theoretical peak data rate of 1 terabyte per second for wireless data may be possible. This estimate applies to data transmitted in short bursts across limited distances. The 6G is the successor to 5G cellular technology. It’s targeted to use higher frequencies than 5G networks and provide substantially higher capacity and much lower latency.

One of the goals of the 6G internet is to support one microsecond latency communications. This is 1,000 times faster – or 1/1000th the latency – than one millisecond throughout. As the telecom industry in other countries are already thinking towards the fate of the nearest future, the relevant authorities in Nigeria are equally enjoined to key into the practice of being concerned about what tomorrow holds for the country’s telecommunication space. It’s pathetic that the country’s teeming telecom subscribers are yet to fully key into the Fourth Generation (4G) network, let alone the 5G that’s already in vogue across the global community.

Now, the topic of discourse has transcended to the anticipated 6G. This is a clear indication that the relevant authorities herein are required to expedite actions in a bid to key into the trend, so Nigeria would be on the same page with her counterparts.

Technology is all about advancement, hence any individual or entity that enjoys any of its features must be invariably willing and ready to advance (transcend) to the next level. Think about it!

