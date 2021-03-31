As traditional rulers, we’ve to uphold our culture, norms – Oba Akamo

Oba Abdulfatai Akorede Akamo, the Olu of Itoriland in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, recently celebrated 17 years on the throne of his forefathers. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the revered monarch speaks on some of his numerous achievements, the historical and socio-cultural relevance of the town, among other salient issues of national importance. Excerpt:

Can you lead us into your world, especially your achievements so far in Itoriland and the historical relevance of this town in Egbaland?

We give thanks and adoration to the Almighty God. If not God, what can we do? God has been so merciful, he has been so kind and he has always been by our strength. Itori is an aged community that migrated to Abeokuta in the 18th century. One of the quarters in Abeokuta is Itori. From Itori, my great grandfather migrated down here and I believe this place was founded 1802.

By 1848, the first train in Nigeria stopped here in Itori from Lagos and that train brought flocks of individuals, and since then, Itori has become a cosmopolitan city. Over 40 to 45 years, that old train has been abandoned but right now in a couple of months, the old terminal is decongested.

They are going to make this town a mini terminal. We thank God for that and that tells you that in the nearest future, Itori has prospects and God has been so kind with us that whatever our plan is, God always crowns it with success. In Itori, we have various deities, but the basis of all is the Alale. Alale is the people that have gone beyond. Alale invariably means you are giving back to the fallen heroes. They are the people that founded this place, referred to as Alale. Then we have one common one that we normally do, that cuts across everywhere. They call it Alase. God almighty is Alase.

That is the time we do the ‘Odun Aje’ and all sorts. When we are ask ing for something, we ask from God. We normally go to Alale that this is what we want and this is our plan, and he will do it for us. Today, I am 17 years on the throne and we just had a large party some months back. It isn’t worth us doing another large party again; we just did it in a small way.

One thing about me is that I do my things by myself; nobody can do it for me, including arranging seats and food. That is me because when I go to people’s events, I tell them this is not supposed to be here and all that. So, I don’t expect people to tell me that when they come to my party. God has been so kind, and my wife has been supportive and the Aremo Olusegun Oyindasola has been so supportive financially, physically and in all ramifications. If not for Aremo I might not do anything this year, but he said we just have to do it and I said the only thing that answers is prayer. We conduct prayers even today. We are giving a takeaway.

Nobody should sit down and eat because of the COVID-19 guidelines from the government. We do all possible things to observe the COVID-19 protocols and we pray God will be involved. Though last year was a terrible year, 2020 is supposed to be named COVID year. He and some other chiefs did a lot of empowerment for our people in thousands. They made sure that our people are happy.

What are some of the things Itori is known for, even now that a mini-terminal is coming here?

I told you, in 1846, the train terminated here in Itori. The Colonial Masters’ house is still there to date. There was a war that happened then, we call it ‘Ogun Adubi’ between the indigenes and the Colonial Masters. The burial grounds of all the white people that lost their lives during that war are over there (near the palace).

What really matters is that the community is fast growing. When I became Oba 17 years ago, hardly did we have about 100 to 150 people living here despite that we have over 123 villages. But glory be to God, all the villages are now overpopulated. So it is God that does everything.

I hosted Larfarge, and Dangote will soon be back here. The prospect is there and despite that, this mini terminal will boost Itori again. Itori got to the limelight in 1846 Limitedwhen the train came here. The then Queen of England and the first Alake of Egbaland, Osokalu were all here. We give thanks to God. The light train they were taking from Lagos to Abuja, Itori has a terminal; so you can live in Itori and work in Lagos. You will get there in 15 minutes and get to Ibadan in the next 20 minutes. I believe when God has done His things, there is nothing anybody can do, we give glory to God.

A lot of the time, people who are educated like yourself frown at culture. In fact, they even demonise it as being fetish. How are you able to manage and bring all these together?

We will continue to express ourselves, if not God, who else? Our prayer is that so far our beginning has started very well; we pray that our end will be good. The culture you are talking about, it depends on the perspective you are looking at. Why are we traditional rulers, we are to uphold the culture, the norms and the tradition of our people. India has been in existence for about 5000 years. China came into existence about 2300 years. Our people have been in existence and so wherever we find ourselves, we have to coordinate ourselves and do the needful; try to make your environment happy, clean the chair for your people to sit, ensure that your people love you. But it is not easy. I will tell you the truth, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

In the olden days, people bring their cases to the palace. That was then when the eyes were on the knees. Today, we just have to find a means of giving back to our people because they don’t have any. If you have I will ask, give to our people. During the COVID-19 lockdown, I called a lot of my people including Bishop Oyedepo and he gave us palliatives.

Dangote too gave us palliatives. Others like Kayode Kolade, Aremo among others also did. So the pain was not so much on them. Though it is very hard, all eyes on one single person it is not easy. Don’t forget that all that glitters are not gold. Even if you find gold in its raw material you can never believe it is gold and he went through a degree of heat before it became gold. That is the principle of culture and what we are doing. I just pray that God will continue to be our strength and he will continue to send helpers to us. We cannot do anything unless God does it. How do we do it?

What words of encouragement do you have for people who are learned and who have been called to serve their people in the area of being a traditional ruler?

All what we need to do is to always request for God’s wisdom, intervention and we should always pray that God should be involved in what we are doing. My advice to all traditional rulers is that they should be closer to their God. Then they should see their chiefs as their partners and they should see their youths as their investment.

