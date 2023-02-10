…as TUC seeks urgent resolution

Organised labour under the aegis of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has advised parties responsible for the current hardship in the country to urgently resolve it. The congress in a statement declared that it was not interested in blame game while demanding for the immediate return to normalcy. It made the declaration in a press release jointly signed by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Nuhu.

The statement reads: “Congress is not interested in the blame game going on in government and political circles, neither is it fascinated by the endless promises and assurances made by the Federal Government that the situation will soon be brought under control. “We are worried and wish to note that smaller denominations of N100 naira notes and N50 notes were not affected by the Naira redesign, but paradoxically not in circulation anywhere in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari needs to give a marching order to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks to make available the legal tender, unconditionally to Nigerians without further delay.

“All it demands is the immediate return to normalcy so that Nigerians who are already subjected to an unprecedented runaway inflation, can have access to their hard-earned money. “Again, the lengthy explanations on why there are long queues at fuel stations and prices of PMS being far above the offi- cial price can no longer be tolerated. All we demand is that petrol returns to fuel stations and is available at the official price across the country. “We warn that the time for government to act is now before the situation gets out of hand and the populace take matters into their own hands.

The hope is that political office holders and the political class would heed our advice. “Congress is however, not going to wait in perpetuity for the political leadership to put on its thinking cap. Therefore, we demand that the Federal Government within seven days, beginning from Tuesday 7th February, 2023 provides a solution to the twin problems of currency unavailability and fuel shortages. “The leadership of TUC shall be monitoring the situation closely and will give further directive should the situation not improve.

All state council executives are hereby put on red alert. “Nigeria belongs to the people, not to the government or the birds of passage who hold power. We should therefore be willing to make the needed sacrifices, if necessary, to salvage the country.”

