As we celebrate Christmas…

Today is a very special day for billions of Christians (and non-Christians) around the world as it is the day accepted as the day the Lord Jesus Christ was born over 2,000 years ago. According to Wikipedia, Christmas is: “A feast central to the Christian liturgical year, it is preceded by the season of Advent or the Nativity Fast and initiates the season of Christmastide, which historically in the West lasts twelve days and culminates on Twelfth Night. Christmas Day is a public holiday in many countries, is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians, as well as culturally by many non-Christians, and forms an integral part of the holiday season organised around it.

“The traditional Christmas narrative, the Nativity of Jesus, delineated in the New Testament says that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, in accordance with messianic prophecies. When Joseph and Mary arrived in the city, the inn had no room and so they were offered a stable where the Christ Child was soon born, with angels proclaiming this news to shepherds who then spread the word.

“Although the month and date of Jesus’ birth are unknown, the church in the early fourth century fixed the date as December 25. “The celebratory customs associated in various countries with Christmas have a mix of pre-Christian, Christian, and secular themes and origins. Popular modern customs of the holiday include gift giving; completing an Advent calendar or Advent wreath; Christmas music and carolling; viewing a Nativity play; an exchange of Christmas cards; church services; a special meal; and the display of various Christmas decorations, including Christmas trees, Christmas lights, nativity scenes, garlands, wreaths, mistletoe, and holly.

In addition, several closely related and often interchangeable figures, known as Santa Claus and Father Christmas, are associated with bringing gifts to children during the Christmas season and have their own body of traditions and lore. Because gift-giving and many other aspects of the Christmas festival involve heightened economic activity, the holiday has become a significant event and a key sales period for retailers and businesses. Over the past few centuries, Christmas has had a steadily growing economic effect in many regions of the world.” And Nigeria is no exception with thousands, if not millions of entrepreneurs investing heavily in stocking up Christmas-related goods and items hoping to cash in on the season from fellow Nigerians who normally open their purse strings in order to embrace the occasion.

This is often the time that new clothes and shoes and so on are bought for the children, while their parents are also not left out of the largess as they splash on items they have specifically saved up for the occasion. As expected, social places, event centres, restaurants, eateries, bars, hotels and the like also experience an upsurge in patronage from both the young and old as they bask in the euphoria and feel good tidings this period usually brings. But even the spectre of Christmas cannot mask the fact that things are not alright in the country and despite the constant admonitions from our leaders espousing all the right words, the truth is that they have played a major part in where we are today as a nation.

In years past, weeks before the day proper, we would all know that Christmas was around the corner from jingles on radio and television, where companies are offering customers special offers, to the lovely catchy decorations that adorned buildings and the streets it was hard not to be aware of what was in the air.

These were virtually non-existent this year with many wondering what was happening when a few weeks to Christmas nothing was forthcoming. Even media houses were not left out as they equally felt the pinch, for unlike previous years when it was a struggle for workers and visitors alike to get into the premises because of the various heaps of bags of rice, hampers and other gift items that littered the area, this year it has been a drought of sorts with items only trickling in.

I remember back in the day even as a line editor, I usually had so many bags of rice, hampers and other items that people in my neighboured often ‘booked’ down well in advance that I should not forget them at Christmas time because they were sure that I would at least be able to give them some rice and other goodies.

Now, even though I have moved up to become a deputy editor – nothing! In fact even title editors are equally perplexed at the lack of ‘thank you’ from all the people, business concerns and governments that they have helped for 365 days of the year at this one day of the year! But this is the reality of the Nigeria we live in today – a nation in dire economic straits.

So, one can imagine if those in charge of shaping the mood of the nation are feeling the pinch what millions of other less privileged Nigerians are going through this period which is supposed to be an occasion for merriment. Yes, while many people will still make their yearly pilgrimage back to their villages to spend time with their people; unfortunately many will not be able to because they do not have the means but mainly due to the high level of insecurity that pervades the land now. Thus, people now have to seriously weigh the merits of embarking on such trips, which in years past was a given, because of the fear of the unknown.

Sadly, this is our Nigeria of today where despite 22 of unbroken democracy many are worse off than they were before 1999. Consequently, there will be many more Nigerians not able to enjoy the spirit of Christmas because they just do not have the means to do so since the outing going year has not been too kind to them.

Incidentally, I must quickly admit that the pesky coronavirus has also played a major part in contributing to the harsh economic situation we have found ourselves in. We also should not forget that about this time two years ago from faraway China the world was introduced to the virus that has changed society. After appearing to get on top of the situation after last year’s lockdown and other measures this year, the virus has resurfaced with a vengeance in the form of Omicron prompting many governments around the world to once again consider mandatory lock downs over this festive period in an attempt to slow its spread.

Although it is very unlikely that the Federal Government will take such a drastic action, we should not lose sight of the fact that the virus is still very much in our midst and thus we should not let our guards down – please let’s remember the safety protocols of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing while merrying. Merry Christmas to you all!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...