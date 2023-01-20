ASA 2022: Adopting innovation to increase agric sector value

The recently held Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) is one of the continent’s leading privately funded platforms dedicated to increasing the quality and significance of the African agribusiness value chain through the convergence of private and public sector interests, development finance institutions, agribusiness investors and players.

The summit, organised by Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, is aimed at mediating discussions that will lead to the discovery of practical solutions to the region’s unique challenges. It also has the objective of facilitating transactions between willing investors and potentially profitable agric-focused ventures by highlighting opportunities available in the sector for the benefit of public and private interests and the macro economy at large.

This year’s edition, the fifth since inception, attracted over 10,000 online attendees from across the globe with the collaboration of other partners such as Leadway Assurance, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Thrive Agric, GIZ, Noor Takaful, Microsoft Nigeria and Stears Data, among others.

Two of the four panel sessions at the summit were devoted to innovations with the potential to add value through technology and market defining solutions. The panels were, “Disruptive Technology & Agriculture – A Convergence of Innovation” and “Agro Commodities Trade and Exchanges as a Path to a Viable Future.” The session on Disruptive Technology & Agriculture – A Convergence of Innovation featured panellists, including Maxwell Olitsa, Country Team Leader Nigeria and Egypt, 2Scale; Confidence Odionye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Beat Drone; Dr. Victoria Madedor, Agribusiness Expert (BDSP Consultant) and Co- Founder AgroVerified; Jehiel Oliver, Founder and CEO of Hello Tractor; Femi Aiki, CEO Foodlocker and Dotun Paul Oguntade, Chief Operating Officer, CropIT while Erhagbai Uduokhai of Microsoft Nigeria moderated the session.

In his contribution to the dialogue, Mr. Odionye identified cost as the critical factor affecting the adoption of innovative technology as a value-adding solution towards a thriving agric sector in Nigeria and in the African continent. He added that though value creation is critical, the cost of adoption of these technologies is prohibitive. On her part, Dr. Victoria Madedor identified the use of data as the crux of innovation and technology in improving productivity, adding that accurate data is critical to proper use of the available technologies and make the most of the available innovation. She said credible data boost confidence for investors, regulators, trade partners and other stakeholders. Also speaking, Mr. Oguntade explained that “technology helps predict changes in environmental conditions and helps mitigate damages caused.” Members of the second panel on, “Agro Commodities Trade and Exchanges as a Path to a Viable Future,” included Mr. Taiwo Ayoade, Director, Plantation Industries Limited; Gbenga Awe, Group Head, Agric Finance and Solid Minerals, Sterling Alternative Finance (SAF) and Akin Akeredolu-Ale, MD of Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange.

The session was moderated by Elenwor Ihua, Co-ordina-tor of Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCX). Mr. Akeredolu-Ale defined a commodity exchange as a legal entity that determines processes and procedures for trading standardised instruments and investment products, adding that it could also refer to a physical centre, whereby those transactions take place. According to him, Nigeria’s commodities market is still a green field when compared to what obtains in the international market, adding that it is why we are at the bottom of the pyramid when it comes to global supply of finished goods.” He said a commodities exchange, just like a stock exchange, also determines and enforces rules for trading commodity contracts and other investment products. He noted that commodity exchanges are important for three main reasons namely: price discovery & transparency; financing of the commodity physical trade and competitive markets price risk management.

He explained that exchanges, through technology, could help achieve price discovery by enabling a competitive market structure. He said the Nigerian agro ecosystem must work towards standardisation in quality because quality control will help to boost exports. He applauded efforts by the Federal Government and SEC to empower the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in ensuring standardisation in the agric space. This helps boost investor confidence in the sector.

He listed other potentials of the Nigerian agro ecosystem to include: GDP contribution, capital market participation, pension fund participation, exchange traded instruments, multi instrument agric-financing, commodity contracts and regulation. Mr. Akeredolu-Ale emphasised the urgency of creating agric investment products that can attract investors and help bridge the credit supply gap. He highlighted the need to harness Nigeria’s vast distribution of agricultural products. He identified issues affecting Nigerian commodities exchange as underperforming value chains, insufficient infrastructure and limited access to agric finance, adverse agribusinessenvironment, limited inclusivity, sustainability and nutrition, among others. Mr. Akeredolu-Ale also noted that collaboration within the agric ecosystem was critical to the success of the sector, remarking that the Nigerian Commodities Exchange and Future Exchange can have access to huge warehouses for storage and collaborate with smaller exchanges to provide services to farmers, leading to a structured and competitive market. The Managing Director of LCFE stated that since warehouse receipts had been inputted properly into the legal framework, it should be passed into law soon, adding that once this is done, the receipts could be used by warehouse owners as collaterals to secure bank loans. Mr. Taiwo Ayoade, Director, Plantation Industries Limited, highlighted the issues of port congestion exporters faced and the high cost of transportation involved in Nigeria’s agricultural exports, remarking that Nigeria is always left with the short end of the stick as it does not lose wealth but also employment opportunities. Mr. Ayoade said trading in Nigerian agricultural exports was bedevilled by contract defaulting and quality issues, noting that the establishment of the commodity exchanges would enhance Nigeria’s image as foreign off takers will have confidence in the integrity of commodities exchanges delivery on due date. Mr. Awe expressed the view that the key to building a trillion- dollar economy revolved around enabling the four factors of production: Capital (access), Land (yield), Labour (productivity) and Entrepreneurship (innovation). He noted that the manifestos of some of the presidential aspirants for next year’s general elections touched on commodities exchanges and how it can stimulate the ecosystem and also suggested that agric tokens can be established for trading using blockchain technology and this could motivate participation from younger, techsavvy Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...