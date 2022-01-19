Asa Festival: Day stilt dancers took centre stage

The popular Ikorodu Town Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos, was agog with arts and cultural activities as the 2021 edition of the yearly Asa Festival was held with pomp and ceremony. The annual cultural festival by the Ikorodu Rebirth Foundation (IREP), brought together scores of indigenes and residents of Ikorodu division of Lagos State, including royal fathers. Clad in different colourful regalia, Asa masquerades from Aga, Ijomu, Isele, Igbogbo, Imota, Mowo – Nla, Okeletu and Agura communities in lkoropdu Division, entertained the guests with breathtaking, awe-inspiring displays.

In an interview with journalists at the event, the Scout Master/ Convener of IREP, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, also re-emphasised the commitment of his group towards the continuous preservation of cultural heritages. Agunbiade expressed his commitment to promoting Ikorodu, its people and its culture at all times.

He called on the state government to develop the festival into an annual tourism event, adding that the festival was almost going into extinction because of lack of patronage and encouragement before they revived it recently. “This is one event that would promote tourism, culture and unity among the communities in Ikorodu division.

The Asa festival is an indigenous festival of our forefathers participated by all the people in Ikorodu division. Major towns like Ijede, Agura, Okeletu, Ipakodo, Odonla and others participated in the event which is also meant to unify people in Ikorodu division,” he said. In her address, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile- Yussuf, commended Agunbiade for reviving Asa festival, noting the state government recently put together a documentary to showcase all the tourist attraction sites in all the divisions, including Ikorodu. “We have also discussed with our traditional rulers to encourage anything that will be of tourist concerns,” Akinbile- Yussuf said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...