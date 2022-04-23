Arts & Entertainments

Asa set to thrill fans at Lagos concert

International singer, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, is set to host her fans to a night of live music tagged ‘Asa Live in Lagos’. The concert is billed to hold on May 8 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The concert will see the soulful artiste perform her songs alongside a live band and some amazing Nigerian music artistes.

Speaking on what fans should expect at the show, Asa during a virtual press briefing held recently in Lagos said: “I grab every opportunity to come home and perform. I do not want to be a stranger at home. Coming home this time around, I am super excited. ‘‘People need to see what Asa has been doing elsewhere around the world. It is a good thing to be back home performing. It’s going to be a different experience and vibe.” Ace comedian, Basketmouth, who is collaborating with Asa to host the show, disclosed that they are trying to create what the audience will never forget in a longtime.

 

