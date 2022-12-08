Asaba 2022: Aniagwu clarifies reasons behind results delay

The chairman of the media committee of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, has clarified reason why the table and results are not being updated immediately with states complaining of not noticing their proper position on the table. Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Delta State, said the need to verify results caused the delay. According to him, apart from the verification, there was need to also be sure the athletes followed the rules of the festival. He said there had been a situation whereby an athlete won two gold medals for a state, only for the result to be overturned after it was discovered that the athlete registered for two

