Charles Aniagwu is the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation and Commissioner for Information in Delta State.
Sports

Asaba 2022: Aniagwu clarifies reasons behind results delay

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The chairman of the media committee of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, has clarified reason why the table and results are not being updated immediately with states complaining of not noticing their proper position on the table. Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Delta State, said the need to verify results caused the delay. According to him, apart from the verification, there was need to also be sure the athletes followed the rules of the festival. He said there had been a situation whereby an athlete won two gold medals for a state, only for the result to be overturned after it was discovered that the athlete registered for two

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kigigha leads as Gulder/Maltina African individual chess tourney hits half-way

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigerian Champion and FIDE Master Bomo Kigigha is the rave of the moment at the ongoing African Individual Chess Championship in Lekki Nigeria after a brilliant show against the pack of top-rated players at the event. Kigigha, a veteran of several International tournaments, gave the Nigerian chess community a lot to cheer at the […]
Sports

Ministerial Committee on National Stadium inaugurated

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has charged the Implementation Committee of the Report of the Ministerial Taskforce on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to carry out their assignment  with dispatch, even as he assured that the edifice  would be restored  to it’s  original blueprint. The Minister made this assertion while presiding over the inaugural meeting  of the […]
Sports

Neymar set to make PSG return in January

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is set to return in January from an ankle injury suffered against Lyon on December 13. Neymar was seen screaming in agony and clutching his ankle after a challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off. The Brazil international, 28, was then carried off on a stretcher.   “There is some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica