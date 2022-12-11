Sports

Asaba 2022 closes amid pump and pageantry

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya ASABA

…as Delta wins seventh back-to-back title

  • Ogun emerges host of 22nd NSF in 2024

 

It was a colourful closing ceremony at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba as the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival climaxed on Saturday. The 10-day event saw athletes from different states of the federation competing for honour in different events from athletics to boxing to weightlifting among other sports.

Apart from the established stars who have dominated the festival for years, new stars emerged among which was Stella Ayanleke in the women 400m race and Tima Godbless, who won three medals also in athletics.

As usual, Delta State emerged the best state as they won a record seventh consecutive National Sports Festival with a record 648 medals; 320 gold, 200 silver and 128 bronze medals. Bayelsa finished in a distance second after amassing 132 gold, 115 silver and 90 bronze medals for a total of 337 medals.

The third position went to the host of last edition, Edo State, who won the bronze with 78 gold, 94 silver and 167 bronze as they end the festival with a total of 339 medals.

 

Meanwhile, Ogun State has emerged the next host of the National Sports Festival taking place in 2024. The state who hosted Gateway Games in 2006 bidded alongside five other states which includes but not limited to Oyo State

 

