Asaba 2022: Igali unhappy with final medal table

The commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Bayelsa State, Daniel Igali, has decried the final table emanating from the just concluded National Sports Festival, as he revealed that his team never won the number of medals accrued to them.

Speaking with our correspondent, Igali said his ward won 109 gold medals and not 132 gold medals credited to them and he has promised not to accept the result. According to him, it is not right to add to the medals won by any state and there is need to do things the right way.

“I don’t know how they come about the numbers of medals but I am not going to take what doesn’t belong to me,” he said. “I have the records of all the medals won by my team and I can confirm to you that we won 109 gold and 104 silver medals as against the 1

