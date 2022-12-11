Sports

Asaba 2022: Igali unhappy with final medal table

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya ASABA Comment(0)

The commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Bayelsa State, Daniel Igali, has decried the final table emanating from the just concluded National Sports Festival, as he revealed that his team never won the number of medals accrued to them.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, Igali said his ward won 109 gold medals and not 132 gold medals credited to them and he has promised not to accept the result. According to him, it is not right to add to the medals won by any state and there is need to do things the right way.

“I don’t know how they come about the numbers of medals but I am not going to take what doesn’t belong to me,” he said. “I have the records of all the medals won by my team and I can confirm to you that we won 109 gold and 104 silver medals as against the 1

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFN: Court Has Not Validated Kebbi Elective Congress, Okowa Remains AFN President   

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos did not validate the so called elective congress purportedly held in Kebbi State and wishes to unequivocally state that the Tonobock Okowa-led executive board of the Federation elected at an elective congress in Abuja on June 14, 2021 […]
Sports

Kalu congratulates Super Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Africa’s Pillar of Sports and former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has extended his congratulatory message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their 1-0 victory over Egypt on Tuesday in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the match in the first half dominated by the […]
Sports

UCL: Oliseh expresses disappointment over Guardiola’s tactical approach to final

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed disappointment over the tactical approach of Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola, to the Champions League final loss to Chelsea on Saturday.     The former Juventus midfielder on Twitter said Chelsea deserved the win as he praised N’golo Kante and Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, for their performance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica